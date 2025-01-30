Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Farming Simulator VR

Farming Simulator VR Arrives On Meta Quest Next Month

Takes your excessive farm gaming needs to the next level as Farming Simulator VR will be coming to Meta Quest in February

GIANTS Software announced this morning that they're taking their famous farming title to a new level, as Farming Simulator VR will be coming out in a month. The game will give you more of a hands-on approach to the title, as you'll work on machines, drive them, harvest crops, sell them, buy gear, and more. Essentially, doing work you normally wouldn't do in the standard series for an interactive experience. The game will be released for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S, and Meta Quest Pro on February 28, 2025.

Farming Simulator VR

Hands-on the Wheel, Eyes on the Soil: Strapped into one of Meta's virtual reality headsets, farmers cultivate their fields with profitable crops like corn, wheat & soybean. Of course, they operate authentic agricultural machinery from renowned manufacturers such as Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere & others – directly from the detailed cabins of these powerful agricultural vehicles.

Virtual farmers will not only hang out in the cab of their tractor or harvester, they will also get up close and personal with the machines during maintenance. Equipped with an electric impact wrench, they must regularly maintain their machines in the workshop, replace parts, and keep them squeaky-clean through the pleasure of power-washing them in the yard. Grabbing Vegetables in the Greenhouse: In addition to farming in the fields, players can also grow various crops in greenhouses. Tomatoes, eggplant, strawberries, and other crops can be picked by hand and placed in crates to be sold.

