100 In 1 Game Collection Announced For May 2025 Release

For those looking to have a massive library of titles for on-the-go gaming, the new 100 In 1 Game Collection will be out this May

Developer Digital Bards and publisher Maximum Entertainment have revealed the new 100 In 1 Game Collection will be released this May. This is basically one gigantic compilation of 100 arcade games, all of which have their own themes and genres going for them, as they have mixed classic arcade titles with fresh concepts. Some you'll instantly recognize, others not so much, but that will make them feel fresh. As you play each one, you'll be able to unlock new minigames, improve scores, and challenge others to multiplayer competition. We have the latest trailer here and more info below, as the game will be released for PC via Steam and the Nintendo Switch on May 23, 2025.

