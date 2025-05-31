Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: MY.GAMES, War Robots: Frontiers

War Robots: Frontiers Announces Season Two For Mid-June

Season One for War Robots: Frontiers has come to an end, but the team have already revealed plans for the launch of Season Two

Article Summary War Robots: Frontiers Season Two, titled Power Surge, launches mid-June with a new Titan-class warbot.

The new Volta robot brings electricity-based abilities and unlocks for all players at a specific level.

Spearhead mode debuts, challenging teams to capture moving resource extractors in King-of-the-Hill style.

Season Two expands officially to Japan and Korea, now on PlayStation, Xbox, and globally on Steam.

Indie game developer and publisher MY.GAMES has brought Season One of War Robots: Frontiers to a close, but not before revealing that Season Two is coming out shortly. The team confirmed the next season will be called Power Surge, and with it will come an all new warbot to fight with as you can see the trailer for Volta right here. This is just a teaser as more info will be released about this specific addition later, as is the case with the notes for the season, which we briefly have for you below. Check them both out as Season Two is currently set to launch on June 17, 2025.

War Robots: Frontiers – Season Two: Power Surge

Season Two: Power Surge is bringing updates to the game, and the world of War Robots: Frontiers is growing as the earlier announced Volta Titan-class War Robot scuttles onto the battlefield. This electricity-based monstrosity brings new tricks to the table and will be unlocked for all players once they reach a certain level. New screenshots and highly detailed renders are now available for an early look after a successful playtest earlier this month.

Another highlight of Season Two is the new Spearhead mode. With a blockade restricting the Wild Ten after the first Season, Power Surge sees Dominions and Pilots finding inventive new ways to get their fuel. In Spearhead, new resource extractors are deployed to the field, and teams must capture and hold them to secure their wealth until they move to a new location. This 'King-of-the-Hill' style mode brings a fresh twist to matches and calls for new tactics and mech builds from players. Season 2 is also the kickoff for the official launch in Japan and Korea, with the game now available on PlayStation and Xbox in addition to its earlier global Steam release.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!