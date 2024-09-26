Posted in: Atari, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: atari, Atari 50

Atari 50 Reveals Full List of "The Wider World of Atari" Games

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – The Wider World of Atari finally reveals the 19 games being added as part of the DLC content

New interviews, vintage ads, and historical artifacts highlight Atari's underappreciated innovations and hidden gems.

Spotlight on Evelyn Seto, the artist behind Atari's iconic logo, and a deep dive into the birth of Breakout with Al Alcorn.

Upcoming DLC "The First Console War" releases on November 8 alongside the physical release of the expanded edition.

Atari finally revealed the full list of games being added to Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – The Wider World of Atari as the content launches today. The 19 games that players will get in this first DLC include Berzerk – 2600, Berzerk Voice Enhanced – 2600, Berzerk – 5200, Berzerk – Arcade, Frenzy – Arcade, Red Baron – Arcade, Sky Diver – Arcade, Avalanche – Arcade, Destroyer – Arcade, Super Bug – Arcade, Football – Arcade, Stellar Track – 2600 (Sears exclusive), Submarine Commander – 2600 (Sears exclusive), Steeplechase – 2600 (Sears exclusive), Atari Video Cube – 2600, Desert Falcon – 2600, Off the Wall – 2600, Sky Diver – 2600, and Avalanche – Atari 8-bit. We have more info about them all in the sponsored video from MetalJesusRocks above.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – The Wider World of Atari

The Wider World of Atari includes new interviews, vintage ads, historical artifacts, and more, which have all been researched and presented with Digital Eclipse's signature style. Highlights from the new timeline include unusual and underappreciated innovations and hidden gems from the late 1980s; a spotlight on the artist Evelyn Seto, who helped create the iconic "Fuji" Atari logo; Pong creator Al Alcorn explaining the birth of Breakout; and an exploration of the fan base's role in discovering unreleased prototypes, creating "homebrew" games, and preserving Atari history. Fans attending the Portland Retro Gaming Expo (PRGE) can learn more about the DLC and the Atari 50: Anniversary Celebration project this Sunday, September 29, during a panel discussion featuring Digital Eclipse Producer Chris Kohler, Atari VP of Games Ethan Stearns, and Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell.

Unusual and underappreciated Atari 2600 innovations, as well as hidden gems from the 1980's

A spotlight on the artist Evelyn Seto, who helped create Atari's iconic logo

The community's quest for unreleased prototypes and the preservation of gaming history

Archival and contemporary interviews from employees, fans, and homebrew developers

A second DLC entitled The First Console War will be released globally on November 8, along with the physical release of Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 for $39.99. The physical release contains the original game and both DLCs.

