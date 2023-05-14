The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 51: Suicune Illustration Suicune was robbed of an Alt Art in Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies but Pokémon TCG gave it a Special Illustration Rare in Crown Zenith.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

Suicune V Special Illustration Rare is one of the top cards of Crown Zenith, and for good reason. This card used to be higher in value as well but has now fallen below Leafeon, Zacian, and Raikou in the Galarian Gallery. The artwork is absolutely beautiful here, though, depicting this Beast of Legend in a beautiful tundra.

When the Alternate Arts for the sets that would make up Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies were leaking from Japan, many collectors were hoping for a Suicine Alternate Art that we didn't get. Now, considering that Special Illustration Rares are essentially Alternate Arts, we finally got what we missed to begin with.

This card, which depicts a gorgeous scene of Suicune walking through icy terrain, is illustrated by Atsushi Furusawa. Furusawa has only been contributing to the hobby since Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign but is responsible for some of the most iconic cards of this era. Those cards include Zeraora V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, Dragonite V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, Pikachu V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, and Vaporeon VMAX Alt Art from the SWSH Black Star Promos set.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.