Fast Food Simulator Has Been Released Into Early Access

Do you have what it takes to bring up a burger joint from nothing to a must-eat shop? Fast Food Simulator is now available in Early Access

Indie game developer and publisher No Ceiling Games has released their latest title into Early Access, as you can play a limited version of Fast Food Simulator. As you may have guessed from the title, this is a new sim title in which you and your friends try to bring order to chaos in a frantic burger joint. You can play solo or team up with up to six others to work on everything from food prep to cooking to cashier and more. Will you be able to run this place and expand it beyond just being an average burger joint on the corner of nowhere special? It will be up to you to take orders, make burgers, increase your earnings, and deal with all kinds of annoying customers. We have more details about the game below, along with the trailer above, as the game is available right now on Steam in a limited capacity while we wait to learn when the full version will be released.

Fast Food Simulator

Play solo or co-op with up to 6 players. Open your single-player session to other players and friends to play together. You can also join a game from the lobby and start serving fast food to others via voice and text chat. Handle everything it takes to keep a fast food joint running smoothly. Experience the realistic operation of authentic drink machines, grills, and fryers. Explore the chaotic nature of fast-food restaurants where unexpected and bizarre events can occur at any moment, challenging you and your restaurant crew to navigate through teamwork. Managing your time wisely is critical as you prioritize tasks to keep customers happy and the line moving smoothly. Team coordination is key, so delegate tasks effectively to ensure seamless operations. Get ready to take on the fast-paced world of fast food.

