Fate/Samurai Remnant Receives Second Epic Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Fate/Samurai Remnant as the team at Koei Tecmo reveal more of the characters and the storyline.

Koei Tecmo and Type Moon have released a brand new trailer today for Fate/Samurai Remnant, as we get a better look at the game's characters and story. The game has been getting a slow burn for the build, which is a little interesting as KT usually bombards people with everything you need to know about their titles. This particular trailer goes more into the characters you'll encounter throughout the game, as well as pieces of the story (but obviously not the full picture). Enjoy the trailer below as the game is still currently set to be released on September 28th for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

"Fate/Samurai Remnant will also feature a number of Rogue Servants throughout the game. These highly powerful warriors do not have Masters, and if you are able to form a bond with them, you will not only be able to temporarily borrow their powers, but some of them can even accompany you in battle! And while a few of these Rogue Servants have made appearances in past Fate series titles, like Rogue Lancer, Fate/Samurai Remnant also introduces all-new Rogue Servants to the Fate universe, like Rogue Rider!"

Rogue Lancer (true name Cú Chulainn): Wields a crimson spear longer than he is, as if it were a part of himself. He has a belligerent personality and seeks out challenging battles.

Wields a crimson spear longer than he is, as if it were a part of himself. He has a belligerent personality and seeks out challenging battles. Rogue Archer (true name Arjuna): A fighter clad in a white robe who wields a bow covered with blue flames. He is pure, always respectful, and behaves in a fair and honest manner.

A fighter clad in a white robe who wields a bow covered with blue flames. He is pure, always respectful, and behaves in a fair and honest manner. Rogue Rider (true name Tamamo Aria): Captivates men with her dainty appearance and somewhat frivolous speech and behavior. Instead of riding on something, riding on someone seems to be her preferred form of transportation.

Captivates men with her dainty appearance and somewhat frivolous speech and behavior. Instead of riding on something, riding on someone seems to be her preferred form of transportation. Rogue Saber: An armored warrior who rides a gray horse and wields a large sword. He is in pursuit of an enemy called the Evil Ogre, whom he seeks to destroy.

An armored warrior who rides a gray horse and wields a large sword. He is in pursuit of an enemy called the Evil Ogre, whom he seeks to destroy. Rogue Berserker: A long-haired fighter who boasts a muscular body. Being summoned as a Berserker, he has lost all sense of rationality. For whatever reason, he accompanies Takao Dayu.

