Roblox Reveals New Content For Spotify Island: WonderWrapped

Roblox revealed new content coming to the game tied to Spotify as they celebrate the artists involved with 2022 Wrapped. Spotify Island: WonderWrapped has been unveiled as the main Spotify Island mainland will be consumed with Wrapped-inspired quests, games, virtual merch, and photo booth opportunities. All of which revolve around 12 different artists you can interact with, including Bizarrap, Black Sherif, Calvin Harris, CRO, Doechii, Eslabon Armado, Miranda Lambert, NIKI, NewJeans, Stray Kids, SUNMI and Tove Lo. We got the full rundown of what you can experience in the game, along with some images to give you a preview.

As players enter Spotify Island, they will be greeted with an onboarding experience to guide them through WonderWrapped. They'll also earn WonderWrapped points as they complete different quests and minigames, ultimately saving up to unlock a free, special Wrapped-inspired item. See below for a breakdown of all of the different quests that will be live.

Speed Levels: We're rolling out even more speed levels where players can parkour through obstacles to complete each speed level. For each speed level completed, players will earn points in order to earn rewards. The points will get you a free, special Wrapped-inspired item.

Take A Photo With Your Favorite Artist: Fans will be able to enter a photobooth within the experience and take a Wrapped-inspired photo with one of the 12 artists of their choice.

Climb The Charts: As players climb the "charts," you'll notice the steps mimic different shapes and patterns from the 2022 Wrapped creative. Players will earn points based on how far they get and be on the lookout for a fun easter egg once you get to the top!

Firework Finder: Players will have to find shapes around the island that can be dropped into each of the corresponding holes. Once the quest is complete, there will be a fun easter egg revealed.

Shape Shuffler: At the start of the Shape Shuffler quest. To begin, they'll step onto a platform with falling tiles. When the shape is called, players have three seconds to run to the corresponding shape, or risk falling and losing the round. If you survive the round, you'll be encouraged to show off your dance skills but hurry– the time gets quicker with each play!