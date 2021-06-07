Final Fantasy I Collaboration Event Returns To War Of The Visions

Square Enix revealed today that they've brought back the Final Fantasy I collaboration event to War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. In case you happened to miss it the first time around, this is essentially a chance to take part in it again, but for a short amount of time and with a bit of a twist. The event will kick off on June 16th but will only be running until July 13th, during that time you can take part in all of the fun activities you had done so before as the game that started it all will be involved with special tasks, rewards, and characters to pick up along the way. But that's not all as they will also be running a special content between June 16th-22nd in which you could win a Samsung mobile device just by taking a quiz. We have the details for you below along with a trailer to show off everything coming to the game.

Fans who missed the original collaboration event will have a new chance to get their hands on characters and quest maps inspired by Final Fantasy I, the title that spawned the juggernaut JRPG franchise. For more detailed information on exactly what players can expect from this promotional event, please find a list of quests, login bonuses, ultra-rare drops and more below. To celebrate the return of the Final Fantasy I collaboration, fans can participate in a special online quiz to discover their ideal Final Fantasy I job, beginning today through June 22 for a chance to win one of 10 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" (64GB, Wi-Fi Tablet in Oxford Gray). Those interested in entering must follow the official War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Twitter or Facebook accounts and share their Job Quiz result to be eligible.