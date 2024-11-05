Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: final fantasy VI, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Launches FF6 Crossover Event

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis has a new epic crossover event happening right now, as characters from Final Fantasy VI have come to the game

Article Summary Join the epic Final Fantasy VI crossover event in FFVII Ever Crisis with new gear and challenges.

Unlock Terra's Garb for Aerith and battle Kefka for exclusive rewards like Cyan's Blade.

Enter the FFVI crossover raffle for a chance to win a Final Fantasy VI gaming mouse pad.

Enjoy free draws, daily bonuses, and new wallpaper to enhance your gameplay experience.

Square Enix basically gave Final Fantasy fans an epic crossover event this past week, as they launched a Final Fantasy VI crossover in Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis. Two of the most epic and regarded titles from the entire franchise have come together as you'll see several characters, an iconic villain, stylish new gear, and powerful event-limited Materia in the game. We have more details below, as the crossover is happening now.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis x Final Fantasy VI

New Final Fantasy VI Character-themed Gear and Weapons: Multiple characters can sport new Final Fantasy VI-themed gear! Starting October 30, players can acquire Terra's Garb for Aerith, followed by more gear and weapons through the month of November, including Edgar's Attire for Sephiroth, Locke's Outfit for Cloud and Sabin's Style for Tifa.

Multiple characters can sport new Final Fantasy VI-themed gear! Starting October 30, players can acquire Terra's Garb for Aerith, followed by more gear and weapons through the month of November, including Edgar's Attire for Sephiroth, Locke's Outfit for Cloud and Sabin's Style for Tifa. Take on the Maniacal Villain Kefka: Players can challenge the iconic Kefka from Final Fantasy VI during the "Final Fantasy VI Crossover Cackling Court Mage Kefka" limited-time event. Players who emerge victorious can redeem Exchangeable items for rewards including Angeal-exclusive weapon Cyan's Blade.

Players can challenge the iconic Kefka from Final Fantasy VI during the "Final Fantasy VI Crossover Cackling Court Mage Kefka" limited-time event. Players who emerge victorious can redeem Exchangeable items for rewards including Angeal-exclusive weapon Cyan's Blade. Powerful New Materia: Using Magicites obtained as quest rewards and Materia recipes obtained from the Event Exchange, players can synthesize new event-limited Materia with special Sub Stats.

Using Magicites obtained as quest rewards and Materia recipes obtained from the Event Exchange, players can synthesize new event-limited Materia with special Sub Stats. Final Fantasy VI Crossover Celebration Raffle: Users on Twitter/X can enter a raffle until November 6, 2024 PST for the chance to win a stylish Final Fantasy VI gaming mouse pad.

Users on Twitter/X can enter a raffle until November 6, 2024 PST for the chance to win a stylish Final Fantasy VI gaming mouse pad. Obtain New Wallpaper: Players can obtain a new Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis in-game wallpaper through the "FFVI Crossover Panel Missions," to decorate their in-game home screen.

Players can obtain a new Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis in-game wallpaper through the "FFVI Crossover Panel Missions," to decorate their in-game home screen. Free Draws and Daily Login Bonuses: Players can take part in up to 350 Free Draws through Daily Free 10 Draws and a 5★ Guaranteed Free 10 Draw during the Final Fantasy VI Crossover Event. Additionally, players can receive Blue Crystals, a 5★ Weapon Voucher and more, as part of the Final Fantasy VI Crossover Login Bonus.

