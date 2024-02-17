Posted in: Final Fantasy VII, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Launches Rebirth Crossover Event

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis has launched an all new event for you to play leading up to the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Article Summary Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis brings new Rebirth Crossover Event.

Fight as Cloud with Sephiroth in an exclusive event until March 3.

Get Tifa’s 'Guide Uniform' and Red XIII’s 'The Hellhound' gear.

Earn up to 3,000 Blue Crystals and 170 free weapon draws.

Square Enix has launched a brand new event in Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, where you can play some special crossover content from Rebirth. From now until March 3, players will have the chance to battle as Cloud Strife, alongside Sephiroth, in an all-new event that will allow you to experience the events that kicked off the threat we see today in the main storyline. According to the team, this story will be told through videos from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, as you'll see it from the viewpoint of both Sephiroth and Cloud as they climb Mt. Nibel and fight enemies along the way. You also get to meet rootin' tootin' Tifa in her cowboy gear and experience a variety of campaigns, rewards, and other additions, all leading up to the game's release on February 29. We have more info on the event for you below, as it is officially live and ready for you to play.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Crossover Featured Draw

Players can obtain Tifa's limited-time gear, "Guide Uniform," plus have the opportunity to obtain brand new Red XIII gear, "The Hellhound," through the featured Draw Stamp Cards.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Crossover Campaign

Now until February 18 at 11:59 AM PST, players can receive 1,000 Blue Crystals per day and obtain up to 3,000 Blue Crystals total from the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Crossover Gift Login Bonus simply by logging in for three days.

Now until March 3 at 11:59 AM PST, players can receive up to 170 free weapon draws (FFVII Rebirth Crossover Daily Free x10 Draw) simply by logging in and obtaining up to 3,000 Blue Crystals by completing all event missions before March 3 at 5:59 PM PST.

Now until March 6 at 11:59 AM PST, players can obtain up to an additional 3,000 Blue Crystals for logging in for 15 days during the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Crossover Login Bonus.

