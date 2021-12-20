Final Fantasy VII Remake Is Coming To PlayStation Plus On PS5

Square Enix will be giving PS5 owners a bit of an early present as Final Fantasy VII Remake will be coming to PlayStation Plus. The PS5 version, which includes all the next-gen bells and whistles you would expect to come with it, along with all the gameplay enhancements, will be a part of it at no extra cost. What's more, they will be making an offer to upgrade the game with the Episode INTERmission addition. Those looking to get ahold of it will be able to do so on December 22nd, 2021.

Anyone who upgrades or previously upgraded to Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS5 will also be able to purchase FF7R Episode INTERmission up to 25% off from the PlayStation Store, from December 22nd, 2021 until January 7th, 2022 after downloading the PS5 console enhancement update. In the FF7R Episode INTERmission DLC, players are introduced to ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra Corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions, bringing a new perspective to the Final Fantasy VII Remake story that cannot be missed. Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS5 takes advantage of the latest generation hardware and includes a wealth of graphical, gameplay and system enhancements for the PS5 console: Immerse yourself in the city of Midgar like never before, with improved textures, lighting, and background environments. Players can switch between two game modes: "Graphics Mode" prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics "Performance Mode" prioritizes smooth action at 60 frames per second

Capture and share your memorable moments from the game with a fully customizable "Photo Mode"

Enjoy immersive battles by using the DualSense wireless controller, with its haptic feedback integration, and enjoy dynamic bike racing with its adaptive triggers

New difficulty settings for 'Classic Mode' provide new ways to play

Jump into the action faster with optimized loading times