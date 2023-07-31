Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Final Fantasy XIV: Online

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker's Cinematic Ending To Arrive Soon

Square Enix laid out all of their future plans for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, as they are bringing a cinematic end to that story.

Square Enix has revealed that the final cinematic ending for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will be coming in the next patch, which will be Patch 6.5. The game will be getting multiple patches starting in October that will bring about the ending to the Endwalker story, and while it isn't the official end to the game in general, it does put finality on this chapter as they look ahead to the next one. We got the full patch notes below, which include an eventual crossover with Fall Guys.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – Patch 6.5 – Early October 2023

New Main Scenario Quests (Part 1) – The next chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light.

– The next chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light. New Dungeon – New challenges await in The Lunar Subterrane.

– New challenges await in The Lunar Subterrane. New Trial – A challenging new battle against Zeromus awaits in both Normal and Extreme difficulties.

– A challenging new battle against Zeromus awaits in both Normal and Extreme difficulties. New Unreal Trial – Fight in The Singularity Reactor (Unreal) against the fearsome Thordan.

– Fight in The Singularity Reactor (Unreal) against the fearsome Thordan. New Alliance Raid: Myths of the Realm #3 – Explore the mysteries of Thaleia.

– Explore the mysteries of Thaleia. Duty Support Expansion – With the addition of Duty Support to The Drowned City of Skalla, The Burn, and The Ghimlyt Dark dungeons, it is now possible to play through all main scenario dungeons from A Realm Reborn to Endwalker solo.

– With the addition of Duty Support to The Drowned City of Skalla, The Burn, and The Ghimlyt Dark dungeons, it is now possible to play through all main scenario dungeons from A Realm Reborn to Endwalker solo. Various Job Adjustments

Player Versus Player Updates PvP Series 5 Begins Crystalline Conflict Minimap and UI Updates, New Arena: The Red Sands There will be no new Crystalline Conflict season at the time of Patch 6.5. Season 8 will begin with Patch 6.48, scheduled for release on Tuesday, August 8, and continue through the release of Patch 6.51.

Island Sanctuary Updates – New sanctuary ranks and visions, new gathering area, new materials, craftable items, crops, animals, isleworks handicrafts, structures, and more.

– New sanctuary ranks and visions, new gathering area, new materials, craftable items, crops, animals, isleworks handicrafts, structures, and more. Miscellaneous Updates – New Custom Deliveries: Margrat, Aetherial Reduction Update, Fishing Log update, Armoire update, and more.

Patch 6.51 – Late October 2023

Splendorous Tools

New Variant Dungeon: Aloalo Island – Players can enjoy a new variable-difficulty dungeon designed for 1-4 players, with the difficulty of enemies scaling depending on party size.

– Players can enjoy a new variable-difficulty dungeon designed for 1-4 players, with the difficulty of enemies scaling depending on party size. New Criterion Dungeon: Aloalo Island – High-difficulty four-player content featuring a visually similar area to the Variant Dungeon, but with a set route. Criterion dungeons will feature two options of difficulties, "Criterion" and "Criterion (Savage)," each with its own unique set of rules and characteristics.

Patch 6.55 – Mid-January 2024

New Main Scenario Quests (Part 2)

Endwalker Tribal Alliance Quests

Tataru's Grand Endeavour Continues

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures

Further Manderville Weapons

Patch 6.5x Series

Fall Guys Collaboration – Experience the fun of the Blunderdome with a Final Fantasy XIV twist, as select courses come to the Manderville Gold Saucer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!