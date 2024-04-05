Posted in: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Square Enix Reveals Mobile Game Updates For April 2024

Square Enix has released new details of updates to five of its mobile games for April 2024, including Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis.

Square Enix has released their monthly list of updates for their mobile games, as five titles will be holding events during April 2024. Among the games in the mix are Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, and War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. We have the rundown from the company for you below on all of the updates as some are live and others are incoming.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis adds Chapter 6 of the original Final Fantasy VIIs story featuring Cait Sith to the game. To celebrate the addition of the new chapter, fans can add Cait Sith to their FFVII party and look forward to login bonuses in the form of Blue Crystals and Cait Sith weapons as long as they log in before April 17 at 6:59 PM PDT.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent

The release of Part 2 of the Emberflame Story brings the debut of Dog Keepers! Players can complete Emberflame quests to obtain new Spirit Embers such as the Black Dog, White Dog, Black & Brown Dog, and Umber Dog! The passionate Thief Canary makes her way to the game with Global-Exclusive buffs! Her arrival also brings the return of the Sacred Blaze Guidance and special Sacred Blaze sale packs!

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius introduces a new unit, Sophie, a mysterious young character with immense power, to the game this month! Notably, players can awaken Sophie to EX+3 to obtain the Vision Card: Esper of Hope. Additionally, from April 4 until June 5, players can enjoy Weekly Free 10+1 Summon with 1 NV unit guaranteed, up to 99 units in total.

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe

The Mysterious Exploration Romancing SaGa Round 3 is live now! Players that partake and complete all the Mysterious Exploration Romancing SaGa Round 3 missions will earn 3,000 jewels! Romancing Festival Razem, Apollo, and Hardy are also obtainable now with new styles!

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is celebrating their 4th anniversary and with it, players can look forward to obtaining "Free 10x Summon" every day during the month of April. In addition, until April 30, limited to one pull, a "Free 100x Summon" with a guaranteed 10 UR units or vision cards can be obtained. Additionally, throughout the month of April, players will be gifted the Vision Card UR "Crown of Flowers" and "Crown of Flowers" Vision Card Shards.

