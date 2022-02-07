Crossout Is Getting A Mobile Version Later This Week

Targem Games and Gaijin Entertainment revealed today they will be releasing a mobile version of Crossout this week for both iOS and Android. The game will play every bit as much as the free-to-play version that's been out since 2017, but with the changed mechanics of having touchscreen controls. Crossout Mobile, as it will be called, will receive updates with new content on a regular basis with the standard version of the game, so players won't miss out on either version. The game will drop on mobile on February 10th, 2022.

The new Battle Pass season has also started in Crossout Mobile, focused on the car parts unique to the Founders faction. The rewards include sturdy structural parts derived from the heavy construction vehicles, and weapons like nail guns and lasers. All of those could be used to craft unique armored cars, ride them into battle and destroy enemies piece by piece! There is also a new special "Knives out" mode where players use melee weapons only and jump using the built-in jump pads without restrictions. The new seasonal pack is now available for purchase in the in-game store giving access to a new deadly armored car "Rakshasa". Its cabin is equipped with a built-in contact borer and can make a sharp dash forward. "Rakshasa" is equipped with the "Chameleon" invisibility module and the "Fortune" wheel launcher. Unique vehicles, crafted by the players using a wide range of available parts: From nimble buggies to heavily tracked off-road vehicles or combat platforms on antigrav fields.

Complete freedom of creativity and thousands of possible combinations: Create vehicles of any shape using dozens of parts, wide variety of armour and weapons as well as support systems.

Advanced damage model: Destroy any part of an enemy machine and it will affect the vehicle's performance immediately.

Huge arsenal of weapons: From chain saws, power-drills over machine guns to rocket launchers, flying drones and stealth generators.

Your own workshop: Create new, advanced parts and auction them at the in-game marketplace.

Trading options between players: Every piece that you have gathered in the battle can be sold to other players.

Choose your own battle strategy: The only thing that matters is the Survival and Victory!