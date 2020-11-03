Are Mega Mewtwo EX Raids Coming To Pokémon GO?

EX Raids have been gone for Pokémon GO for what seems like years now, but that's just the hellscape of 2020 playing tricks on us. These invite-only raids left the game when the lockdown started and Niantic introduced the pandemic bonuses. While gameplay has mostly returned to normalcy, EX Raids remain missing from Pokémon GO. Things looked bad for the future of these EX Raids when the once-promised EX boss Genesect was released in its Shiny form in regular Tier Five raids this summer. However, a recent datamine into the code of Pokémon GO discovered an entirely new kind of raid added… Mega EX Raids. While there has been nothing confirmed about what these may offer, let's break down the best theories as to what these will entail.

Okay, so, "theories" may have been the wrong choice of words. There's pretty much one thing that Mega EX raids can be, and most longtime players discussing this on social media seem to agree. There are a few select Legendary Pokémon that receive Mega Evolutions. Mega EX Raids are most likely going to be invite-only Mega Raids that feature Legendary Pokémon. Here's who we believe will be featured in the upcoming Mega EX Raids in Pokémon GO.

Mega Mewtwo X and Y: Likely the first Mega EX Raid boss, Mewtwo, like Charizard, has two Mega forms. One takes on a dual Psychic/Fighting-type while the other remains a pure Psychic. Mewtwo was also the original EX Boss, so it will make a certain amount of poetic sense to bring it in as the first Mega EX boss. Just imagine the CP of these raids though!

Primal Groudon & Kyogre: While these are officially different forms than Mega Evolution in the mythology, they will work the exact same way in Pokémon GO. Once Mewtwo has been cycled through, likely with a whole year dedicated to it as with previous cycles, it's a good bet that one or both of these will enter raids.

Mega Rayquaza: Rayray's Mega is a standard Mega Evolution, but again, just imagine the CP on this thing. Will we start seeing Raid Bosses with over 100,000 CP pop for these Mega EX raids? It will be interesting to see how many trainers are needed to topple these hitters.