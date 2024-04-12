Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: red barrels, The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials Reveals New Toxic Shock Update

The Outlast Trials has a new update arriving next week, which will bring with it a new limited-time mode they are calling Toxic Shock.

Toxic Shock update, running April 16-May 7, adds new challenges and rewards.

Face permanent damage from toxic gas, collect drugged rats for tissue analysis.

Upcoming Mk-Challenges feature justice scales and a mission to sabotage factory.

Indie game developer and publisher Red Barrels has revealed a brand new addition on the way to The Outlast Trials, as the Toxic Shock will bring some new content to the game. The team took this week to brag about hitting two million players since Version 1.0 was released and is adding a new limited-time event for you to have some extra "fun" with. Along with some other improvements to the game based on player feedback and testing to keep everything vibrant. We have the details of the event below as it will be added with a new update coming on April 16.

The Outlast Trials – Toxic Shock

A Deadly Challenge Awaits! From April 16 to May 7, 2024, The Outlast Trials will introduce Toxic Shock, a new realm of terror featuring:

Time Limited Program "Toxic Shock": An experiment in the symbiotic action of chemically-induced pain and permanent damage.

An experiment in the symbiotic action of chemically-induced pain and permanent damage. New Variator: Toxic Shock – The Trial environment sporadically fills with toxic gas, inflicting permanent damage. Hide to stay alive.

Toxic Shock – The Trial environment sporadically fills with toxic gas, inflicting permanent damage. Hide to stay alive. New Secondary Objective: Collect The Rats – Recover all the drugged rats within the Trial for tissue analysis. Fulfill the objective for additional rewards.

Collect The Rats – Recover all the drugged rats within the Trial for tissue analysis. Fulfill the objective for additional rewards. Rewards: Complete Trials in this time-limited program to earn exclusive Toxic Shock Rewards.

Complete Trials in this time-limited program to earn exclusive Toxic Shock Rewards. And More: Uncover the secrets of Toxic Shock by locating new evidence documents scattered throughout the Trials …and many quality-of-life improvements.

Justice, Sabotage, and Beyond

In the coming weeks, players can look forward to new Mk-Challenges:

Tilt The Scales of Justice – A test of moral and strategic might against the backdrop of corruption. Can real evidence of false crimes outweigh the power of corrupting wealth? Load the scales of Lady Justice and observe.

A test of moral and strategic might against the backdrop of corruption. Can real evidence of false crimes outweigh the power of corrupting wealth? Load the scales of Lady Justice and observe. Sabotage the Factory – A daring mission to halt the sinister operations of the Murkoff Corporation. Murkoff controls the means of production; use the emergency breaks to shut down the factory.

