Final Fantasy XIV Online Patch 6.5 Arrives Next Week

Final Fantasy XIV Online has an all-new update on the way next week, as Square Enix will release Patch 6.5: Growing Light.

Square Enix released new details this morning for the next update coming to Final Fantasy XIV Online, as Patch 6.5 is coming out next week. During a special 2023 Tokyo Game Show livestream, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida revealed Growing Light, set to launch on October 3, 2023. Complete with a new trailer we have for you down at the bottom. Along with all the notes released today, they also made fans aware that news would be coming for the recently announced fifth expansion, Dawntrail, which will be shared at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 in London on October 21–22, as well as during the Fan Festival 2024 in Tokyo in January.

Final Fantasy XVI Online – Growing Light

New Main Scenario Quests (Part 1) – The next chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light.

– The next chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light. New Dungeon – New challenges await in the Lunar Subterrane.

– New challenges await in the Lunar Subterrane. New Trial: The Abyssal Fracture – A challenging new battle against Zeromus awaits in both Normal and Extreme difficulties.

– A challenging new battle against Zeromus awaits in both Normal and Extreme difficulties. New Unreal Trial – Fight in the Singularity Reactor (Unreal) against the fearsome Thordan.

– Fight in the Singularity Reactor (Unreal) against the fearsome Thordan. New Alliance Raid: Myths of the Realm #3 – Explore the mysteries of Thaleia.

– Explore the mysteries of Thaleia. Duty Support Expansion – With the addition of Duty Support to the Drowned City of Skalla, the Burn, and the Ghimlyt Dark dungeons, it is now possible to play through all main scenario dungeons from A Realm Reborn to Endwalker solo.

– With the addition of Duty Support to the Drowned City of Skalla, the Burn, and the Ghimlyt Dark dungeons, it is now possible to play through all main scenario dungeons from A Realm Reborn to Endwalker solo. Various Job Adjustments

Player Versus Player Updates PvP Series 5 Begins Crystalline Conflict Minimap and UI Updates

Island Sanctuary Updates – New sanctuary ranks, visions, and gathering area, as well as new materials, craftable items, crops, animals, isleworks handicrafts, structures, and more!

– New sanctuary ranks, visions, and gathering area, as well as new materials, craftable items, crops, animals, isleworks handicrafts, structures, and more! New Custom Deliveries Client: Margrat

Miscellaneous Updates – Ability to store optional items in the armoire, as well as new fashion accessories, mounts, minions, emotes, and more!

During the broadcast, Yoshida also shared further details on new content to come in Patches 6.51 and 6.55, which include:

New Variant Dungeon – Aloalo Island (Patch 6.51)

– Aloalo Island (Patch 6.51) New Criterion Dungeon – Another Aloalo Island / Another Aloalo Island (Savage) (Patch 6.51)

– Another Aloalo Island / Another Aloalo Island (Savage) (Patch 6.51) Crystalline Conflict – New Arena: The Red Sands (Patch 6.51)

– New Arena: The Red Sands (Patch 6.51) Tool Enhancement Quests – Splendorous Tools (Patch 6.51)

– Splendorous Tools (Patch 6.51) New Main Scenario Quests (Part 2) (Patch 6.55)

(Patch 6.55) Tataru's Grand Endeavor (Patch 6.55)

(Patch 6.55) Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 6.55)

(Patch 6.55) Weapon Enhancement Quests – Manderville Weapons (Patch 6.55)

– Manderville Weapons (Patch 6.55) Endwalker Tribal Alliance Quests (Patch 6.55)

