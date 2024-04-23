Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indika

Indika Confirmed For May Launch On PC & Consoles

Embark on a religious journey of self-discovery with the devil by your side, as Indika will be released for PC and consoles next week.

Article Summary Indika, a third-person horror game, launches May 2, 2024, on PC and consoles.

Explore an alternate 19th Century Russia with a nun and the devil.

Dive into themes of religion and authority in a dark comedic tragedy.

Developed by Odd Meter, Indika challenges video game industry norms.

Indie game developer Old Meter and publisher 11 Bit Studios have released a new trailer for their upcoming horror title Indika, revealing the official release date. In case you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a third-person, narrative horror game that takes place in an alternate Russia at the turn of the 19th Century. You play a young nun in a place where her religious visions clash with reality, as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery with the devil as a traveling companion. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will be released on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation and Xbox on May 2, 2024.

Indika

Indika is a third-person, story-driven game set in a strange world where religious visions clash with harsh reality. It tells the story of a young nun who sets off on a journey of self-discovery with the most unusual, horn-headed companion by her side. On the outside, Indika seems to be a typical nun attempting to adjust to a difficult and monotonous monastery life. Humble and innocent in her appearance, do not be deceived as this young girl has also made a highly unlikely acquaintance—as she speaks with the devil himself.

Indika's unusual connection with the Evil One leads her on an errand beyond the safe walls of the monastery. The world she discovers can only be described as a wild combination of comedy and tragedy straight out of the novels by Dostoyevski and Bulhakov. The subjects of religion and authority are prevalent throughout Indika's journey, and she'll be faced with many questions along the way. Guide her to find the answers one by one before she can finish her life-defining odyssey. Odd Meter is a small, independent studio formerly based in Moscow and now operating out of Kazakhstan. Its members put aesthetics at the forefront and aren't afraid to tread the fine line of ethical norms. Their game is a great testament to that, as Indika constitutes an open challenge to the industry's established approach to creating video games.

