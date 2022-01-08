Generation 1 – 4 Species Still Not Released In Pokémon GO in 2022

Last year, some of the most clicked Pokémon GO articles on Bleeding Cool weren't about what the game was offering but in fact what it wasn't offering. Let's take a look at what species from Generations One, Two, Three, and Four are not yet available.

Generation One: Kanto

None! Not only has all of Generation One been released in Pokémon GO, but we also saw the release of every single Shiny form for every remaining Kanto species during last year's Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto

Generation Two: Johto

Also none. Similar to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto back in 2021, 2022 will see Pokémon GO Tour: Johto release all of the remaining Shiny forms of Generation Two species. As far as their actual standard forms, though, they are all available.

Generation Three: Hoenn

Kecleon PokéDex #352 PokéDex entry: Kecleon is capable of changing its body colors at will to blend in with its surroundings. There is one exception—this Pokémon can't change the zigzag pattern on its belly. Release prediction: I'd make a strong case for it being released during Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn in 2023.



Generation Four: Sinnoh

Phione PokéDex #489 PokéDex entry: It drifts in warm seas. It always returns to where it was born, no matter how far it may have drifted. Release prediction: This is a cute Mythical like Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, & Victini. With 2022 being Sinnoh-themed due to both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and the upcoming Legends: Arceus, I believe we can expect a Sinnoh-themed GO Fest 2022 with either Phione or Shaymin, or both, on the docket.



Manaphy PokéDex #490 PokéDex entry: It starts its life with a wondrous power that permits it to bond with any kind of Pokémon. Release prediction: Undoubtedly as a dual release with Phione.



Shaymin PokéDex #492 PokéDex entry: The blooming of Gracidea flowers confers the power of flight upon it. Feelings of gratitude are the message it delivers. Release prediction: See Phione. Note: Shaymin has two forms: Land and Sky.



Arceus PokéDex #493 PokéDex entry: It is told in mythology that this Pokémon was born before the universe even existed. Release prediction: I'd bet on a raid release in 2022, perhaps to usher back in EX Raids. Note: Arceus has a form for every typing. I predict that these will be obtained through the Form Change mechanic rather than by hunting separate Formes like with Giratina.

