Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight: Vintage Mitsuhiro Arita

Throughout the years, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has featured a variety of incredible art styles. Now that the hobby has been around for more than a quarter of a century, we have seen the artwork of Pokémon TCG cards elevated by daring new artist choices as well as illustrators who have been veteran contributors since the very first releases. Let's take a journey through the eye-popping, mind-expanding history of Pokémon TCG artwork by exploring some of the hobby's most interesting and unique artists. Today, we will spotlight Mitsuhiro Arita. Because Arita has been with the hobby for so long, we will focus today only on his Base Set contributions.

Mitsuhiro Arita has been with the Pokémon TCG for its entire run. He is responsible for not only the most memorable image ever produced for this specific TCG but perhaps also the most iconic trading card of all time: Base Set Charizard.

I personally remember the hype around the card when it first came out. Charizard was a fan-favorite, the image was stunning, the HP was set to 120 which was the highest at the time of the first set. Charizard was tied with Chansey at 120 HP, and you could imagine which card most collectors preferred. Even though most kids I knew didn't play the game, that staggering HP in the first set told us that Charizard was one bad Pokémon. In the years that have passed, this card has become a major collector's item, with 1st Edition and Shadowless versions going for exorbitant prices, especially while grading. Logan Paul famously wore his graded BGS 10 Charizard on a necklace during his boxing match. Influencer Gary Vee, known for business advice and hot takes, one took his Arita Charizard appreciation to the next level, saying of a top graded Charizard:

"Million dollar card. That's my answer, which means it's underrated because right now it's a $300,000+ card right now. Pokémon is an IP that sits at the highest level. There are brouhahas and riots at McDonald's right now actively because of Pokémon cards. So the greatest Pokémon card in the world? In perfect condition? Yes, I would say that it is underrated."

In the same interview, Gary Vee also hilariously expressed his love for another of Arita's classic cards, the Base Set Squirtle.

"The Mona Lisa is overrated. I subjectively do not find that painting interesting at all. Art is in the eye of the beholder and I think a Squirtle Pokémon card is cooler than a Mona Lisa."

