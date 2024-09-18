Posted in: Final Fantasy XVI, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI Has Finally Arrived On PC Platforms

After being an exclusive title to the PS5, Square Enix has finally released Final Fantasy XVI for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store

Square Enix has finally released Final Fantasy XVI for PC this week after having sat on the PS5 as an exclusive title. Being called the Complete Edition, this is the full game with all the updates, bug fixes, and whatnot added so far, plus the first two DLC packages automatically added. You can read more about it from the team below, as it's now available on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI introduces players to an original standalone story in the Final Fantasy universe, an epic dark fantasy that takes place in the realm of Valisthea – a land blessed in the light of the Mothercrystals, and where peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions. The fate of the land is decided by the Eikons, mighty summoned beasts and their Dominants, men and women who have been blessed with the ability to call upon and wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title "First Shield of Rosaria" and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix, Eikon of Fire. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon known as Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.

The first DLC chapter, Echoes of the Fallen, unlocks new story, battles, weapons, accessories, level cap and more. The adventure begins before the base game's final battle, as strange, dark crystals begin to circulate on the black market. Players will follow Clive and company during their investigations as they encounter a group of suspicious traders, leading them to a long-abandoned Fallen tower known as the Sagespire and the terrible secrets that await within. The second, and final DLC chapter, The Rising Tide, brings an all-new story, battles, sidequests, weapons, accessories, level cap and more, adding a new depth to Clive's journey before the exciting conclusion of Final Fantasy XVI. Players will gain new Eikonic abilities, explore a beautiful new area in the hidden land of Mysidia, and dive into battle against the legendary water Eikon, Leviathan the Lost. This DLC also adds brand new end-game content with the Kairos Gate, where players will challenge 20 stages of intense scored and ranked battles against waves of enemies.

