Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Final Stand: Ragnarök, Unchained Entertainment

Final Stand: Ragnarök Officially Releases Version 1.0

Unchained Entertainment has released Version 1.0 of Final Stand: Ragnarök, after being in Early Access for over three years.

Article Summary Unchained Entertainment unveils Final Stand: Ragnarök Version 1.0.

Enhanced game visuals with updated maps and environmental art.

Champions receive new model overhauls and balanced abilities.

New systems introduced for improved player experience and reporting.

Indie game developer and publisher Unchained Entertainment quietly released version 1.0 of Final Stand: Ragnarök this past week. The game has been sitting in Early Access since October 2021, as the developers slowly added new updates to the game over time to the giant eight-player PvE title. On March 27, the team released a new blog and let fans know Version 1.0 was live, even though (as of when we're writing this) it still says the game is in Early Access. We have some of the notes for this release from their latest blog below and the latest trailer above.

Final Stand: Ragnarök

Map Beautification

Our Environment team has been hard at work polishing our current zones for the 1.0 release! We've got a number of changes to both the Towers of Vigrith (formerly 'Horde') and Arena scenarios, which we'll cover below. The Towers of Vigrith scenario has been updated with an expansive new background and skybox. On top of these changes, we've been adding terrain props and environmental variety for more visual interest while defending the Towers of Vigrith from Hel! In addition, we've made improvements to the aesthetics of the health and mana pools, making them stand out a bit more from the background as places of import. Arena has received a lot of attention on various terrain materials, helping improve the visual flow of the level. And just to show we're not playing favorites, we've given a facelift to the health and mana pools in this scenario as well.

Champion Updates

We've transitioned all of our current Champions to their new V2 models! This overhaul affects their base skins and all future skins, and allows us to iterate on any future cosmetic work much more quickly and efficiently. In addition to the updates made to each Champion's model, we've implemented several balance changes. This includes updated recharge times for ultimate abilities, ultimates now using mana, and an assortment of other small tweaks which you can read about in the Release Notes section below.

Quality of Life Improvements

Over the course of our development of FSR 1.0 we've been working on a number of new systems that should improve a player's general quality of life. The most major of these are the new Reporting and Muting system, allowing players to address bad actors in-game. If you run into a troublemaker or ne'er-do-well, simply click on their name in the game's menu in order to report them so we can take care of it. We've also improved the UI for better flow and readability, added additional UI info for shielded NPCs (such as Slozas), and various smaller tweaks here and there.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!