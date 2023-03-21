Fire Emblem Engage Takes Over The Latest Tetris 99 Maximus Cup Fire Emblem Engage will be the latest Nintendo game to be a part of the Tetris 99 Maximus Cup, kicking off this weekend.

Nintendo released details this evening for the latest Tetris 99 Maximus Cup, as Fire Emblem Engage will be the theme this time around. The 32nd official cup will kick off on March 24th and run all the way until March 27th, giving you a chance to snag some items from the game for competing in a special event running over those four days. We got more info on it for you below as you have a few days t get into practice before the cup kicks off.

"Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Beginning with this Maximus Cup, players will have a chance to earn more points than they did in previous Maximus Cups if they rank between places #90 and #2 in a match. Players who rank #1 will still earn 100 points for their display of skill. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by the Fire Emblem Engage game. In Fire Emblem Engage, you can summon iconic heroes like Marth and Celica with the power of Emblem Rings and add their power to yours in an epic battle to defeat Sombron, the mighty Fell Dragon."

"In addition to Tetris 99, any Nintendo Switch Online member can also enjoy online play and the Save Data Cloud feature in a large selection of compatible games, along with access to over 100 classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy games, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and the competitive online battle game Pac-Man 99. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan features all the same great benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but with access to classic Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, and SEGA Genesis games, as well as select DLC at no extra cost with a paid membership."