Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance Added to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online has been given a new addition to the GameCube library, as Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance is available now

Nintendo quietly added another game to the Nintendo Switch Online retro game library today, as players now have access to Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance. The game barely got announced today and only got a trailer in Japan, but the 2005 title has been added to the GameCube selection of titles. Which is still relatively small since its introduction back in June 2025, but this is a great addition for fans of the franchise. The game is available as soon as you update the GameCube app, or just dive in through your NSO account.

In Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance – originally released for the Nintendo GameCube system in 2005 – dark days are rising. Two races, the human beorc and the half-human laguz, share a history of strife, mistrust, and uneasy compromise. Now, sinister forces have emerged from the shadows to shatter the fragile peace, pitting the two against each other. Only the young mercenary Ike and his colorful band of soldiers-for-hire stand between Tellius and chaos. Experience the classic strategy role-playing mechanics Fire Emblem is known for in this beloved installment. Players can enjoy cutscenes with voice acting and 3D maps alongside the return of the brutal battle system, where your units are gone for good if they fall in a fight. So, choose your party members wisely, prepare them for combat by equipping weapons and skills, and issue orders to complete each map's objective with minimal losses.

The Nintendo Switch Online app is designed to help enhance your online gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. With this app, you can check game-specific services (e.g., SplatNet 2 for Splatoon 2), invite friends to play with you via social media, and use voice chat while gaming. Do you play Splatoon 2? If so, you can make use of the dedicated SplatNet 2 service! You can use SplatNet 2 to check all sorts of vital battle-related information, including match results, stages, and rankings! By inviting friends via social media, you can invite friends to play with you in supported games such as Facebook and Twitter. Of course, you can easily invite your Nintendo Switch friends, too! Using voice chat while gaming, you can enjoy voice chat in different ways depending on the type of game you're playing. Chat with everyone in your room, or split voice chat into teams and have it out head-to-head!

Enjoy a curated library of more than 100 total Super NES and NES classic games—including Super Mario Kart, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Donkey Kong Country, and more—all at no extra charge. Plus, you can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or virtually pass the controller, depending on the game.

