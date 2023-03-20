Flash Party Opens Registrations For $10K North America Tourney Would you like to win $10k just by playing Flash Party? The folks at XD Games have started a new tournament this week.

XD Games decided this week they were going to throw a competition for players in Flash Party as they have started taking signups for a North American tournament. This is their first major tournament held in the NA region as they are looking to build off the success they've seen so far for their brawler title, which you can play on PC or mobile devices. We got the full details below of how you can enter and what will be happening, as they have put a $10k prize pool on the line for anyone to take home.

"Players from all over the continent will clash on April 8th for the chance to win a prize pool of $10,000, going up against some serious talent from within the platform fighting game community. To be in with a chance of fighting your favourite Smash pros and winning that $10,000 prize pool, sign ups are now live. The competition is limited to 512 people. The format will be a one-day tournament, 1v1 double-elimination. Registration closes as soon as all 512 places have been filled on a first come, first serve basis. In a one-of-a-kind, all new partnership between VGBC and Flash Party, the competition will kick off with an exhibition match between 4 high-profile Smash Bros titans."

Void – Currently the best platform fighter in the world.

– Currently the best platform fighter in the world. Zain – The best Super Smash Bros. Melee player in the world.

– The best Super Smash Bros. Melee player in the world. Coney – The Smash Bros. community's largest variety streamer.

– The Smash Bros. community's largest variety streamer. Riddles – A top 5 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player.

"Dubbed 'The Spring Open,' fans can also tune into an accompanying Flash Party stream on the VGBC Twitch channel for a chance to spot Easter Eggs in the form of gift codes as the action unfolds. These can only be redeemed whilst the competition is ongoing, so keep your eyes peeled. These gift codes can be directly exchanged for hero card backgrounds, and any player who gets their eyes on the Easter Egg code can redeem the prize. The tournament will see its 1st place competitor winning $5K + a uniquely customized in-game avatar, all runners up in the top 16 getting a split of the remaining pool. For the winner's customized avatar, they will provide the Flash Party team with their character and design requirements to create a bespoke in-game item that immortalizes their status as the first Spring Open champion."