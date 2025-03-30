Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: amazon, Amazon Luna

Amazon Luna Signs Multi-Year European Deal With Electronic Arts

Amazon Luna will be adding Electronic Arts to their library in several European countries as part of a new multi-year deal

This past week, Amazon announced that it had signed a new multi-year deal with Amazon Luna and Electronic Arts to bring its games to European markets. The short version to this is that you'll be able to play more EA titles on their platform, specifically in Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, and Luxembourg. If you happen to live in any of those four countries, you'll soon have access to a massive library from the company that you can play on their cloud gaming service. We have more details of the deal for you here.

Amazon Luna x Electronic Arts

Starting today, Amazon Luna is available to players in Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, and Luxembourg, granting instant access to a library of more than 300 games on a broad variety of devices, with no expensive gaming hardware or lengthy downloads required. Now available in 14 countries worldwide, Luna's growing library includes hit games like Fortnite, retro favorites, casual titles, and AAA releases — all without lengthy game downloads or updates or expensive hardware upgrades. Simply access Luna on a compatible device and start playing.

Amazon Prime members in Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, and Luxembourg now also gain access to various Luna benefits each month via Prime Gaming. Wherever Luna is available, Amazon Prime members gain ongoing access to Fortnite, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Trackmania and a rotating, monthly selection of games on Luna at no additional cost. Until March 31, Prime members can play WRC Generations, Overcooked! 2, Spitlings, The Jackbox Party Pack 3, and Strange Horticulture, with new titles coming in April. Stay tuned to the Amazon Luna blog to get updates on Luna games available to Prime members where available.

Prime members can also link their Ubisoft or GOG accounts to play select PC games they already own, or purchase hits from franchises like Assassin's Creed, The Witcher, Rainbow Six and many more. Customers can unlock a wide variety of additional games with Luna's subscriptions — Luna+, Ubisoft+, or Jackbox Games.

