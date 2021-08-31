Pokémon TCG's Shining Charizard Card Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals mostly with auction lots pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, has put a graded copy of Shining Charizard from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This Neo Destiny powerhouse of a card from the Wizards of the Coast era of the game has a triple-star rarity and, much like other Charizard cards from other sets, is very sought-after, perhaps more so. Prospective bidders can bid on this exceptionally valuable Pokémon TCG card up through Tuesday, August 31st.

According to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Shining Charizard #107 Unlimited Neo Destiny Set Trading Card (Wizards of the Coast, 2002) CGC VG/Ex+ 4.5. This card is from the Neo Destiny set which was the fourth and final set in the Neo Series. The card is a shinning card, the background of the image window in non-holographic while Charizard himself is holographic making it an awesome looking card! Shining cards from the Neo Destiny set received a 3-star rarity symbol as can be seen on this beauty, in previous sets cards just received a 1-star rarity symbol. The artwork is done by Hironobu Yoshida.

If you wish to place a bid on this wonderful Pokémon TCG card, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, August 31st, to do so on Heritage Auctions' website. You may find the item's auction listing by clicking here. Good luck!