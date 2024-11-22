Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fly Corp, KishMish Games

Fly Corp Launches This Thanksgiving For Consoles

Plan flights around the world in Fly Corp, as the global airline simulator will be coming to boith Xbox and PlayStation consoles next week

Article Summary Fly Corp lands on Xbox & PlayStation consoles on Nov 29, 2024, offering a strategic global airline simulation.

Create and manage routes worldwide with realistic passenger flow and various territories in Fly Corp.

Engage in diverse game modes: Discover the World, Free Play, and daily challenges with Leaderboards.

Design custom scenarios with the Scenario Editor and face dynamic events for unpredictable gameplay.

Indie game developer KishMish Games has partnered with publisher Klabater to bring Fly Corp over to both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you've never played the game before, this is about as close to an airline route simulator title as you'll get, as you plan and control where flights go to keep the network running smoothly and get people around the world. The game has already been out on PC since May 2023; now, console players can experience it on November 29, 2024. Enjoy the trailer and info here ahead of the game's release next Friday.

Fly Corp

Fly Corp is a strategic simulation game that empowers you to build and manage your own global airline network. Open new routes, purchase and upgrade aircraft, and enhance airport capacities to handle increasing passenger demands. With nearly 180 territories and tens of thousands of cities worldwide, you can construct airports and connect destinations across the globe.

Advanced Passenger Flow System : Each city features realistic populations that influence passenger numbers and travel patterns. Passengers have specific destinations and will utilize layovers if direct routes are unavailable. Strategically analyze where to establish your next transport hub, as both planes and airports have maximum capacities. Overloading any airport can lead to operational failures.

: Each city features realistic populations that influence passenger numbers and travel patterns. Passengers have specific destinations and will utilize layovers if direct routes are unavailable. Strategically analyze where to establish your next transport hub, as both planes and airports have maximum capacities. Overloading any airport can lead to operational failures. Expansive Global Coverage : With access to almost 180 territories and tens of thousands of cities, the entire world is your playing field. Build airports in any city and start transporting passengers. Different regions present unique challenges; for instance, Europe has shorter distances making network management easier, while other areas require careful planning for longer routes due to higher costs.

: With access to almost 180 territories and tens of thousands of cities, the entire world is your playing field. Build airports in any city and start transporting passengers. Different regions present unique challenges; for instance, Europe has shorter distances making network management easier, while other areas require careful planning for longer routes due to higher costs. Diverse Game Modes : Discover the World : Unlock every territory (each costing in-game currency) and cover the planet with your network. You must unlock a new territory every six minutes to avoid losing. Free Play : Build and manage your airline without time constraints, allowing for a relaxed gameplay experience. Challenges : Engage in scenarios with specific pre-set conditions and goals, such as surviving for a certain period or earning a specific amount of money. Each challenge is unique; some require connecting constantly unlocking airports, while others involve rebuilding your network due to events like outbreaks. Daily scenarios offer new challenges every day, with opportunities to climb the Leaderboard.

: Random Events: Encounter dynamic events that can positively or negatively impact your operations, adding depth and unpredictability to gameplay. Events range from investments in your company to disasters halting flights in certain regions, or even humorous incidents like a businessman suing over spilled coffee during turbulence.

Encounter dynamic events that can positively or negatively impact your operations, adding depth and unpredictability to gameplay. Events range from investments in your company to disasters halting flights in certain regions, or even humorous incidents like a businessman suing over spilled coffee during turbulence. Competitive Leaderboards : Each challenge features a Leaderboard where points are awarded for transporting passengers, earning money, and expanding infrastructure. Strive to reach the top and showcase your management prowess.

: Each challenge features a Leaderboard where points are awarded for transporting passengers, earning money, and expanding infrastructure. Strive to reach the top and showcase your management prowess. Scenario Editor: Unleash your creativity by designing and sharing custom scenarios using the feature-rich Scenario Editor. Play scenarios created by other players, ensuring an endless supply of new content and replayability.

