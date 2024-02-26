Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Foamstars

Foamstars Announces Season 2: Groovy Disco Arrives Next Week

Square Enix has confirmed the next season of Foamstars is coming in early March, as players will experience Season 2: Groovy Disco.

Article Summary Square Enix confirms Foamstars Season 2: Groovy Disco launch on March 8, 2024.

New character, Coiff Guy, modes, and themed events enhance the gaming experience.

Solo and team-based ranked parties and extreme party modes elevate competitive play.

Seasonal party events include Happy FriYAY Party weekends to try out new content.

Square Enix revealed they will release Season 2 of Foamstars next week, as they are going with the theme Groovy Disco. The season brings with it several new additions, including a new character, a couple of new modes, and a brand-new set of free and premium cosmetic content to snag that will only be around this season. As well as a series of events to take part in over the next few weeks. We have the details for you below, as Season 2 will kick off on March 8, 2024.

Foamstars – Season 2: Groovy Disco Arrives

A New FOAMSTAR Slides into the Party: Unlock and compete with the newest Foamstar, "Coiff Guy," teased in the Happy FriYAY Party event from Season One Starry Pop. "Coiff Guy" can be acquired by all players for free as a Tier 31 reward for the Season Pass or can be obtained immediately by purchasing the Premium Pass.

Unlock and compete with the newest Foamstar, "Coiff Guy," teased in the Happy FriYAY Party event from Season One Starry Pop. "Coiff Guy" can be acquired by all players for free as a Tier 31 reward for the Season Pass or can be obtained immediately by purchasing the Premium Pass. More FOAMSTAR Missions: Missions 4-6 have been added to Foamstars Missions. Experience even more of the individual stories of the Foamstars, learning more about their backgrounds and how to play as each character in the process and go head-to-head in a boss battle against "Dark Ramzey" in Mission 6.

Missions 4-6 have been added to Foamstars Missions. Experience even more of the individual stories of the Foamstars, learning more about their backgrounds and how to play as each character in the process and go head-to-head in a boss battle against "Dark Ramzey" in Mission 6. Ranked Party: Rise in the Foamstars ranks by competing in two limited-time seasonal events, the solo player-based Ranked Party Lonestar and team-based Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe. There are seven ranks to progress though – Bronze Star, Silver Star, Gold Star, Platinum Star, Diamond Star, Superstar, and Party Legend. Earning enough Rank Points allows players to take part in the Rank-Up Trials.

Rise in the Foamstars ranks by competing in two limited-time seasonal events, the solo player-based Ranked Party Lonestar and team-based Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe. There are seven ranks to progress though – Bronze Star, Silver Star, Gold Star, Platinum Star, Diamond Star, Superstar, and Party Legend. Earning enough Rank Points allows players to take part in the Rank-Up Trials. Extreme Party: Challenge players in two special themed modes; the All Coiff Guy Party – where every player team competes to chill opponent teams as Coiff Guy, and the Super Duel Party, where players battle 1-on-1!

Challenge players in two special themed modes; the All Coiff Guy Party – where every player team competes to chill opponent teams as Coiff Guy, and the Super Duel Party, where players battle 1-on-1! Happy FriYAY Party: A weekend-only party event with no winners or losers, just the opportunity to try-out next season's FOAMSTAR.

Seasonal Event Dates

Ranked Party Lonestar: Ranked Party Lonestar Dates: March 11, 2024, until March 28, 2024

Ranked Party Lonestar Dates: March 11, 2024, until March 28, 2024 Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe: April 4, 2024, Sunday, until April 7, 2024

April 4, 2024, Sunday, until April 7, 2024 Extreme Party – All Coiff Guy Party: March 22, 2024, until March 24, 2024

March 22, 2024, until March 24, 2024 Extreme Party – Super Duel Party: March 29, 2024, until March 31, 2024

March 29, 2024, until March 31, 2024 Happy FriYAY Party Event Timings: First Half March 14, 2024, and March 16, 2024 Event Timings: Second Half April 4, 2024, and April 5, 2024



