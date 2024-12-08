Posted in: For Honor, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: for honor

For Honor Has Launched Year 8: Season 4 – The Serpent Sword

Ubisoft has new content available right now in For Honor, as Year 8: Season 4 - The Serpent Sword has been launched this month

Article Summary For Honor Year 8: Season 4 brings new content with the Serpent Sword storyline.

Ice Brawlers Throwback Event returns from Dec 19 to Jan 8 with new Battle Pass rewards.

Unlock new Hero skins and try featured Heroes during limited-time Hero Fests.

Explore Testing Grounds Dec 12-19 with Peacekeeper's Feats rework and new abilities.

Ubisoft launched the most recent seasonal content for the game For Honor this past week, as Year 8 – Season 4: The Serpent Sword is available now. The story brings about a conclusion to the current happenings since the year began, in a sense, as Wu Lin ruler General Zhi offers an allegiance to Astrea, leader of the Horkos army, with the Starfall Sword to seal the deal. We have the full rundown of what's all here from the devs below.

For Honor – Year 8: Season 4 – The Serpent Sword

Ice Brawlers is a returning Throwback Event in which two teams of two players battle on the continually cracking surface of a frozen lake, with death awaiting should they fall through the ice. Ice Brawlers will be available for a limited time, from December 19 until January 8, during which time players can also participate in a free Event Pass and earn a new Battle Outfit, mood effect, and ornament. The Year 8 Season 4 Battle Pass includes new Battle Outfits, ornaments, mood effects, a new Double-Edged Gift execution, and more. Players can also grab the Y8S4 Battle Bundle, which grants access to 100 tiers of rewards, unlocks your next 25 tiers of progression in the new and Legacy Battle Passes (for a total of 50 tiers), and provides a 20% BP boost for both passes. The Battle Bundle includes the Year 4 Season 4 Legacy Pass (also available for purchase separately and at no charge to players who began it when it was originally released), which includes its original 100 tiers of rewards plus a new tier with all content retrofitted for Heroes who weren't part of For Honor in Year 4. Finally, players can unlock a new Hero skin for the Zhanhu to embody General Zhi on the battlefield.

Players who haven't yet unlocked the Zhanhu will be able to try that Hero – along with the Conqueror and the Aztec – during their respective Hero Fests. Hero Fests are events during which players can try a specific Hero for free for a week, and purchase that Hero at a discount. The Zhanhu's Hero Fest begins the week of December 12, while the Conqueror and the Aztec's weeks will begin on January 9 and January 16, respectively. A unique execution will also be released for purchase at the start of each Hero Fest. Testing Grounds will also return from December 12-19, letting players try out a Feats rework of the Peacekeeper. At Tier 1, the Crossbow lets the Peacekeeper inflict low bleed damage, and at Tier 2, the passive Bleed Armor Feat confers a defense buff when the Peacekeeper hits a bleeding target. At Tier 3, Deflect Expert, another passive, lets players deflect with a dodge in any stance, and Tier 4's passive Fear Itself gives nearby enemies reduced defense.

