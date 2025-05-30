Posted in: Games, Kojima Productions, Video Games | Tagged: Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Announces Premiere Date

We'll be getting better look at Death Stranding 2: On The Beach next weekend during a special livestream over Summer Game Fest

Kojima Productions announced this morning it has an official premiere date for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, as they will reveal more during Summer Game Fest next weekend. The company will hold their own solo presentation for the game, hosted by Geoff Keighley at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, as Hideo Kojima joins Keighley for a special discussion about the game, along with a guest panel and an exclusive live demonstration of the title on stage. The event will takeplace on June 8 at 7pm PT, broadcast live on YouTube, with limited tix available to see it in person.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Sam – with companions by his side – sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles, and a haunting question: Should we have connected?

Unique & Explorable World: The large open-world environments of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are full of secrets to be found. They are also incredibly varied and pose unique challenges to navigate.

The large open-world environments of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are full of secrets to be found. They are also incredibly varied and pose unique challenges to navigate. Exciting & Adaptable Combat: Whether facing human foes or otherworldly entities, a range of options are at your disposal. Do you go in aggressively, sneak around enemies to achieve your goals, or try to avoid danger altogether? How you approach these situations is up to you.

Compelling Story & Characters: Following on from the events of Death Stranding, this new story follows Sam on a fresh journey. Expect the unexpected.

Social Strand Gameplay: Your actions can affect how other players interact with the game's world and vice-versa. Make sure you leave your mark.

