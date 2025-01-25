Posted in: For Honor, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: for honor

For Honor Releases Brand-New Hero With The Khatun

Ubisoft dropped a new update in For Honor this week, as trhe game has a new Hero with The Khatun, and a new event to play out

Article Summary Ubisoft introduces The Khatun to For Honor as a new heroic addition.

Celebrate For Honor's 8th anniversary with special in-game rewards.

Enjoy a free week of For Honor on PlayStation, Xbox, and Ubisoft Connect.

Battle of the Eclipse event brings fresh loot and exciting Hero Fests.

Ubisoft released a new update this week into For Honor, as players have a new Hero they can fight with known as the Khatun. The team has described him as "oppressive and brutal in combat" as he represents the warriors who fought in Mongolia. Along with his addition comes a new update to the title in general, a new event, and more coming for Year 9 as they talked about in the recent Warrior's Den livestream. We have more details below as the character is now live.

For Honor – The Khatun

Earlier this season, General Zhi arranged a precarious allegiance with Astrea, whose Horkos army shields her from the dangers of the General's unknown motives. Honed by the ruthlessness of war and her rule over the Mongol tribes, Guljin, a Khatun, secretly allies with Zhi to ambush Astrea. Armed with Turco-Mongol sabers, Guljin is unpredictable in combat and strikes with brutal strength. The Khatun will be the fifth Outlander Hero, joining the Ocelotl, the Afeera, the Pirate, and the Medjay. In celebration of For Honor's eighth anniversary on February 14, an execution will return in-game, and all players who login between February 13 and February 20 will be rewarded with an Ornament. In addition, a Mythic Outfit will be available for purchase for 15,000 Steel in-game.

Starting January 23, players will be able to purchase the new Khatun Hero from first-party stores for $7.99 as part of a package that includes the new Hero, one Exclusive Ornament, one Elite Outfit, seven days of Champion Status, and three scavenger crates. Players can also unlock the Hero on February 6 for 15,000 Steel in-game. In addition, a free Event Pass with a Battle Outfit, an Effect, and an Ornament will be available at the launch of the Hero. Coinciding with the launch of the Hero, For Honor will have a free week on PlayStation and Xbox from January 23-30 and on Ubisoft Connect from January 23-Feb 3. Free Week players will have full access to the Standard Edition of For Honor, and those who want to keep battling after the free period will be able to carry on their progression and heroes to the full game once purchased.

In addition, the Battle of the Eclipse event returns from January 14 until January 26, allowing players to unlock new lootable weapons, a free event pass, and more. Players can also try out the Orochi, the Pirate, and the Gryphon Heroes during their Hero Fests, where they will be available for free for a week and purchasable at a discount. The Orochi Hero Fest begins the week of February 13, while the Pirate and the Gryphon's weeks will begin on February 27 and March 6, respectively. A unique execution will also be released for purchase at the start of each Hero Fest.

