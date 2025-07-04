Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, Funday Games, Ghost Ship Publishing

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Reveals Gear Progression System

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor has been given a new update with a Gear Progression system, as they work toward the Version 1.0 release

Article Summary Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor adds a new Gear Progression system to boost player customization and upgrades.

Equip, upgrade, or dismantle found Gear for resources as you delve deeper into Hoxxes IV’s dangerous caves.

Gear drops range from Uncommon to Legendary tiers, unlocking powerful stat boosts and unique perks.

Update follows Masteries, Mutators, and Lethal Operations, driving long-term progression and challenge.

Indie game developer Funday Games and publisher Ghost Ship Publishing have revealed a new element to Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, as players will see a new Gear Progression system. This latest reveal from the developers is all part of the game's movement to get out of Early Access and heading to Version 1.0. The goal of this new addition is to expand long-term progression by acquiring items you come across, which you can then choose to equip and upgrade, or if you wish, dismantle for different resources. We have the dev notes below as the full version of the game will arrive on September 17, 2025.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor – Gear Progression

Dwarves of all beard lengths will be recovering Gear as they delve into the depths of Hoxxes IV. From basic fieldwork equipment such as the Electromagnetic Enhancer to tuned up tools like the Huuli Hide Vest or the enigmatic Boom Blend, Gear will drop in five tiers (Uncommon, Rare, Epic and Legendary) and offer a range of stat boosts and perks, ranging from bonus experience and crit damage to more coveted benefits such as extra artifact rerolls or extending the waiting time of the drop pod.

Gear will be coming to Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor following multiple other system updates aimed at furthering players' long-term progression. In June last year, Funday introduced Masteries, long-term milestones that could be achieved through using specific weapons or completing dives in specific Biomes, offering permanent power increases to weapons and class mods that further progress with hazard level completions. Masteries were later followed up by Mutators and Lethal Operations, both additions meant to challenge players to try out new builds and find ways of completing challenging endgame missions. All of these systems are aimed at rewarding dwarves with currency to purchase permanent upgrades to armor, XP giant and other stats while strengthening the curve at which players get better at the game and take on harder dives.

