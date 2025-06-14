Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Davy X Jones, Parasight

Davy X Jones Releases New Steam Next Fest Demo

Become the most powerful pirate in the underworld, as you can play a free demo of Davy X Jones during Steam Next Fest right now

Article Summary Play the free Davy X Jones demo on Steam Next Fest and experience the underworld of pirate legends.

Step into Davy Jones's boots, guiding his headless body and talking skull in a quest for revenge.

Battle fiends, cursed pirates, and legendary behemoths across cloud-shrouded islands in The Locker.

Master intense first-person combat, merge enemy essences for loot, and command your living ship Abby.

Indie game developer and publisher Parasight released a free demo for the game Davy X Jones for Steam Next Fest this month. This is a pretty cool title as you are working your way to become the post powerful pirate in the underworld, while also seeking revenge against other dead pirates. The demo is available until June 16, but in the meantime, here's a trailer to enjoy before you go try it.

Davy X Jones

In Davy X Jones, players will step into the boots of the legendary pirate himself—betrayed, robbed, and ultimately beheaded. Jones awakens in The Locker, a pirate hell shattered into islands floating on an endless sea of clouds. But death is merely the beginning of his epic tale of revenge. Control the captain's headless body — Jones — and forge an unlikely alliance with your stubborn skull — Davy — as you reclaim your legendary Artifacts and face your eternal nemesis: Blackbeard. Fight like a true pirate legend, wielding sword, gun, and even your sharp-tongued skull, whose tentacle makes for one hell of a grappling hook. Soar between cloud-swept islands aboard Abby, your half-ship, half-whale vessel, and face towering behemoths in desperate battles across the depths of The Locker. Rally your crew and avenge your honor by battling through hordes of cursed souls, fiends, and legendary pirates on your quest to escape the underworld!

A Fresh Take on the Legend: Play as the legendary Davy Jones – his detached head guides, while the player commands his formidable body in an unforgettable alliance

Play as the legendary Davy Jones – his detached head guides, while the player commands his formidable body in an unforgettable alliance Pirates' Open (Under)World: Journey through The Locker, a surreal pirate hell shattered into nine islands floating on an infinite sea of clouds. Face twisted fiends, cursed souls and legendary behemoths like the Kraken — guardians of the underworld's darkest secrets.

Journey through The Locker, a surreal pirate hell shattered into nine islands floating on an infinite sea of clouds. Face twisted fiends, cursed souls and legendary behemoths like the Kraken — guardians of the underworld's darkest secrets. Intense First-Person Combat: Push through everything that stands in your way. Master fast-paced first-person combat with sword, gun and your own talking skull — and carve your path back into legend.

Push through everything that stands in your way. Master fast-paced first-person combat with sword, gun and your own talking skull — and carve your path back into legend. Fusions — Risk, Reward, and Mayhem: Every fallen enemy drops volatile underworld essence. When essences converge, they merge into a treasure chest containing powerful loot — but each chest also unleashes an unpredictable fiend. Will you take the risk… or flee before the storm?

Every fallen enemy drops volatile underworld essence. When essences converge, they merge into a treasure chest containing powerful loot — but each chest also unleashes an unpredictable fiend. Will you take the risk… or flee before the storm? Your Living Vessel ABBY — Half Ship / Half Whale: Meet Abby: a young behemoth, hybrid of ship and whale who joins your epic journey. She's your base, your artillery, and your ally. Recruit legendary Officers to crew her and unleash devastating abilities like CANNONS in combat.

Meet Abby: a young behemoth, hybrid of ship and whale who joins your epic journey. She's your base, your artillery, and your ally. Recruit legendary Officers to crew her and unleash devastating abilities like CANNONS in combat. Fathom The Devil: Grow into power and unlock your true nature — because the only way out of Davy Jones' Locker… is to BECOME THE DEVIL HIMSELF.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!