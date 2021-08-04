The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 2

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Ultra Rare GX cards of the set.

This card is a little busy, yes. At first glance, it looks sort of like an Eternatus card. You know what I mean. It's that Wait, where is the face? Or… any part of its body? vibe. However, when you actually do find the smol bean hiding behind all those tentacles, I think this card becomes pretty damn cute. Tapu Lele GX: Again, this card is too computer-generated in its art style for me, but like the Tapu Koko card, this style works for the Guardian Deities better than other Pokémon. While I'm not super partial to the Tapus, mostly due to the overwhelming number of cards they got in this era, this card has some major charm to it.

