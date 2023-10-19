Posted in: For Honor, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: halloween, Theater Of Bones

For Honor Reveals New Theater Of Bones Halloween Event

Ubisoft has unveiled the latest Halloween event in For Honor, as players have a chance to enter the Theater of Bones for a few weeks.

Ubisoft has officially launched its annual Halloween event in For Honor, as players can now take part in the Theater Of Bones. The event will give you a chance to battle with the White Bone Spirit, as the event will run from October 26 until November 16. You'll be able to play a special narrative-driven PvE game mode set in a Chinese opera-inspired theater, as you'll be able to fight through four theatrical scenarios. Each of them comes with a different set design, as well as special lighting and visual effects before the White Bone Spirit appears. We have more info and a trailer below.

"The warriors' souls are claimed by the White Bone Spirit, who forces them to perform in her theater of evil illusions. Their one hope is her nemesis, the Monkey King Wukong, who's ready to ruin the White Bone Spirit's show and free her "performers." The battle with the White Bone Spirit – available from October 26 until November 16 – unfolds as a new, narrative-driven PvE game mode set in a Chinese opera-inspired theater. Players will battle through four theatrical scenarios – each featuring a different set design, as well as special lighting and visual effects – before facing the true form of the White Bone Spirit herself. Players can also purchase the Monkey King Wukong as a new Hero Skin for the Shaolin, and grab a new, free Event Pass to unlock a new ornament, battle outfit, and mood effect."

"This phase of Year 7 Season 3 will also feature new armor variations, as well as Hero Fests – during which players can try a Hero for free (and purchase them at a discount) for a week – for the Shaolin, Zhanhu, and Aramusha. A unique execution is also released at the beginning of each Hero Fest, and the Zhanhu Hero Fest will also coincide with the return of the Zhanhu's Gambit game mode, which will be available from November 23-30."

