Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Parasol Lady Full Art

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf features a Parasol Lady Full Art, showcasing the version of the character seen in Sapphire, Ruby, & more.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at a new Full Art card revealed from the set.

This card, which is likely to be a waifu chase card from this expansion, features Parasol Lady. Parasol Lady is a Trainer Class that began to appear in the Generation Three games. There are many different ways in which these characters can appear, but the one that we see here is seen in Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald games. Female-focused Full Art Trainer Supporter cards have been very popular in the Scarlet & Violet era, so I expect to see both this and the Special Illustration Rare version of the card become highly sought after.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!