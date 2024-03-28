Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: Bobby Loya, Scopely

Former Activision-Blizzard Dev Bobby Loya Joins Scopely

Scopely announced a brand new team member has joined the company as former Activision-Blizzard developer Bobby Loya is with them now.

Article Summary Bobby Loya signs on as Scopely's SVP, Head of Business Development.

With a 20-year career, Loya brings proven success from Activision-Blizzard.

Scopely to benefit from Loya's expertise in partnerships and ecosystem growth.

Loya played a key role in major titles and strategic acquisitions at Activision.

Scopely announced a big addition to their team this morning as industry veteran Bobby Loya has joined the company. Loya was previously working at Activision-Blizzard but has officially signed on as Senior Vice President, Head of Studios Business Development & Developer Relations. The specifics of his job weren't immediately laid out, but what we do know is that he will oversee Scopely's "external developer partnerships and game studio ecosystem." We have more info and quotes below from today's announcement.

Bobby Loya Joins Scopely

"We aim to bring in industry veterans to further support our ambitious game-making goals at Scopely, and Bobby is a fantastic example of our commitment to this aspiration," said Tim O'Brien, Chief Revenue Officer and Board Member at Scopely. "His exceptional track record over two decades in game studio development, coupled with his proven ability to drive innovation and foster strategic partnerships, perfectly aligns with Scopely's vision for the future. We are confident that Bobby's expertise will accelerate our journey toward even more milestones in the ever-evolving world of games."

"Scopely's consistent growth and exceptional talent really stand out in the games market," said Loya. "With some of the most ambitious minds in the industry, Scopely is poised to lead a new era of games and franchises across platforms that will engage and inspire player communities for years. I am thrilled to join the team for this exciting chapter and continue to build even bigger franchises ahead."

Before Scopely, Loya was most recently with Activision Blizzard, focusing on game studio business development. His purview included external development, developer relations, and acquisitions, supporting iconic franchises such as "Call of Duty, Hearthstone, Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, Tony Hawk, Crash Bandicoot, and Spyro. Among his accomplishments, Loya served as a key member of the leadership team that developed and launched Call of Duty Mobile in collaboration with Tencent and Timi Studios. He also played a crucial role in the creation of Sekiro – 2019's Game of the Year developed in partnership with From Software. As a prolific deal-maker, he oversaw the strategic acquisitions of Digital Legends (Warzone Mobile team) and Proletariat (World of Warcraft) and has secured hundreds of development deals and licenses over the course of his career. With a proven track record of building new AAA game teams and fostering the growth of existing ones, Loya is a top contributor to the global games industry.

