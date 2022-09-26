Foundry Will Be Headed To Steam Next Fest On October 3rd

Indie developer and publisher MEDER Dynamics announced that Foundry will be coming to Steam Next Fest on October 3rd. The game has been a major hit on Itch.io as it has constantly been in development for several years, getting regular updates from the team. With the game coming to Steam sometime next year, it appears they are looking to show off what the current build of the game looks like for people who haven't tried it yet. Like other games taking part in the festival, it will have a free demo for you to play for a week. You can read more about it below as we now patiently wait for a confirmed release date.

Inspired by the likes of Factorio and Minecraft, Foundry is a unique first person factory sim where players build, mine, research, and expand, in an infinite voxel-generated world. Landing in one of the many biomes, players start collecting various resources to build machines and craft items. The key to progression in Foundry is automating everything, which begins by constructing machines like Smelters and Assemblers, that produce goods. Set up mining drones, conveyor belts, pipes, and more to accelerate progress and to scale up production!

In order for the factory to thrive, players will need to find creative ways to keep things moving smoothly. A stable power supply is needed to keep the machines running, so energy efficiency is a must. Careful logistical planning is key to ensure everything is connected and operating at peak performance. One loose connection can cause a chain reaction of chaos! In the voxel world of Foundry, everything can be broken down, from objects to terrain, so players can expand their factories anywhere they want. Build a factory surrounded by exotic trees or hidden deep in an underground cave.