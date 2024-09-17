Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: battletoads, Big Run, Cosmo Gang The Puzzle, Double Dragon, Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen'in Shūgō!

Four Classic NES/SNES Titles Arrive Tonight On Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has added four new classic titles to the NES and SNES libraries of Nintendo Switch Online, which were made available tonight

Article Summary Nintendo Switch Online adds classic NES/SNES titles, available now for all subscribers to play.

Feature game: Battletoads/Double Dragon brings epic crossover action to the SNES library.

New NES additions include racing game Big Run, puzzler Cosmo Gang The Puzzle, and dodgeball title Kunio-kun.

These releases include games never before seen outside Japan, expanding Nintendo’s retro offering significantly.

Nintendo surprised people this evening by releasing four classic NES and SNES titles to Nintendo Switch Online, all four of them playable right now. First off, the lone SNES title in the group is the crossover title you never knew you needed: Battletoads/Double Dragon! Meanwhile, the three for the NES are Big Run, Cosmo Gang The Puzzle, and Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen'in Shūgō! The last one only came out in Japan, but as you can see from the trailer above, it comes from the makers of River City. Have fun playing them with your NSO subscription.

Battletoads/Double Dragon

The warriors from Double Dragon join forces with the toad-acious Battletoads trio to form the ultimate team in this 1993 beat-'em-up! Tussle with terrific twins Billy and Jimmy Lee as they team up with Zitz, Rash, and Pimple to defend the Earth against the combined might of the Dark Queen and the Shadow Boss! Leap from the Battlecopter onto the tail of the Colossus spaceship and fight your way through beastly baddies and lethal objects using the Battletoads' arsenal of Smash Hits or the Dragons' array of Dragon Force Techniques – each provides incredible attacking combos, including kicks, punches, throws and more! You'll also put your driving skills to the test with the Speeder Bike and high-speed Space Pod. How will this struggle for Earth's future end?

Big Run

Race across the vast landscape of Africa – from Tripoli to Dakar – over the course of nine stages in this racing game originally released for the Super Famicom™ system in 1991. This monumental task isn't only about putting pedal to the metal, though! First, you'll need to select a sponsor and then use those funds to hire staff. Next, you'll need some spare parts to replace tires and engines when they get damaged or worn out. The glory of victory awaits if you can combine precise tactics and bold driving to weather the brutal driving conditions that stand between you and your goal.

Cosmo Gang The Puzzle

The Cosmo Gang take on falling-block-style puzzles across three modes in this 1993 action-puzzle game that was originally for Super Famicom. Focus on clearing blocks to get the high score in 1P Mode, play competitive battles in VS Mode and put yourself to the test in 100 Stage Mode, where you can solve stage after stage of strategic challenges. In each of the modes, progress is made by removing containers and Cosmos that fall from the top of the screen. You can remove the containers by lining six up in a horizontal row — and Cosmos are removed when they touch the blue orbs that occasionally make their way down. Though the two types of blocks are cleared in different ways, try to see if you can perform a combo by clearing both types at once!

Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen'in Shūgō!

This sports game, released for the Super Famicom system in 1993, features Kunio-kun (who you may recognize from the River City series!) and his striking dodgeball moves. Take the field and square off against teams from various countries and employ a variety of jumps, passes and dynamic knockout shots as you aim to become the greatest dodgeball team in the world. Plus, each stage has hidden gimmicks to discover, so your matches may even take some unexpected turns! Build your ideal team, power up with in-game items and train your teammates to be the best they can be. Can you take the dodgeball championship by storm?

