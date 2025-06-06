Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ByteRockers' Games, Net.Attack()

Net.Attack() Announced Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

There's a new action roguelite on the way called Net.Attack(), and you can try it out for free next week during Steam Next Fest

Play as a hacker in a '90s-inspired mainframe, mastering coding skills for roguelite action gameplay.

Utilize a unique drag-and-drop node system to visually build, tweak, and optimize your own abilities.

No two runs are the same, with evolving challenges, unlockables, and deep replay value in every session.

Indie game developer and publisher ByteRockers' Games confirmed they will have a free demo available for Net.Attack() during Steam Next Fest. Ifg you haven't had a chance to check this one out, the game will have you take on the role of being a hacker from the inside of the mainframe, in what feels like the best '90s film about hacking we never got. You'll build up your skills and find ways to code through different challenges to victory, where using complex algorithms will actually work to your advantage in this top-down Survivors-like roguelite. The team will have a free demo of it to play from June 9-16 on Steam, but before that takes place, check out the latest trailer showing off a sample of what the demo will be like.

Net.Attack()

Net.Attack() is a dynamic top-down action roguelite where you create your own abilities using programming. Dive into the node-based coding system, designed for both newcomers and coding enthusiasts. Build, tweak, and optimize your attacks and dominate the virtual battleboards. Revolutionizes coding by providing a drag-and-drop node system that turns complex coding concepts into visual, manageable components. This user-friendly interface allows you to easily construct and refine powerful algorithms, making the art of coding both fun and accessible to everyone, regardless of prior programming knowledge.

Engage in fast-paced, top-down action where each round pushes your strategic limits. Whether you have 20 minutes or several hours, the game offers a deeply rewarding experience. No two playthroughs are the same in Net.Attack(). The game constantly evolves with new challenges that test your problem-solving skills and creativity. Each session offers unique scenarios that require you to adapt and optimize your code and attacks. With a huge variety of unlockables, including new nodes, characters and more, your can enchance your attacks and create new combinations of effects.

