Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nobunaga's Ambition, Romance of the Three Kingdoms 4: Wall of Fire, Uncharted Water: New Horizons

Four Koei Tecmo Strategy Titles Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo and Koei Tecmo are working together to bring four classic SNES titles over to the Nintendo Switch Online classic library

Article Summary Four classic Koei Tecmo SNES titles are joining Nintendo Switch Online's retro library this week.

New games include two Nobunaga's Ambition titles and Romance of the Three Kingdoms 4.

Uncharted Water: New Horizons arrives on Switch, lauded as a superior version.

Access over 100 SNES and NES classics on Switch with online play and voice chat.

Four new SNES titles will be added to Nintendo Switch Online this week as part of their retro library, all of which come from the Koei Tecmo catalog. First off, you're getting two titles from the Nobunaga's Ambition series, as they have provided the original 1986 title that was released on multiple platforms (including the NES) and eventually upgraded and ported over to the SNES in 1993, as well as Nobunaga's Ambition: Lord of Darkness which came out in 1990. The other two games will be Romance of the Three Kingdoms 4: Wall of Fire from 1994 (which we kind of like the PS1 version better, but that's a discussion for another time) and Uncharted Water: New Horizons from 1993, which people view as the superior version to other platforms. You can check out the trailer for all four here, as they'll be released on March 28.

Nintendo Switch Online

The Nintendo Switch Online app is designed to help enhance your online gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. With this app, you can check game-specific services (e.g., SplatNet 2 for Splatoon 2), invite friends to play with you via social media, and use voice chat while gaming. Do you play Splatoon 2? If so, you can make use of the dedicated SplatNet 2 service! You can use SplatNet 2 to check all sorts of vital battle-related information, including match results, stages, and rankings! By inviting friends via social media, you can invite friends to play with you in supported games such as Facebook and Twitter. Of course, you can easily invite your Nintendo Switch friends, too! Using voice chat while gaming, you can enjoy voice chat in different ways depending on the type of game you're playing. Chat with everyone in your room, or split voice chat into teams and have it out head-to-head!

Enjoy a curated library of more than 100 total Super NES and NES classic games—including Super Mario Kart, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Donkey Kong Country, and more—all at no extra charge. Plus, you can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or virtually pass the controller, depending on the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!