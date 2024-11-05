Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Foxhole Airborne, Siege Camp

Foxhole Announces Airborne Update Coming Next Summer

Foxhole is getting a new major update to the game next Summer, as devs will take to the skies with the Airborne update in 2025

Indie game developer and publisher Siege Camp has revealed a new major update coming to Foxhole as they'll take to the skies next year. The new Airborne update is exactly as it sounds, as the game will be moving into air combat scenarios, complete with several planes used during that period of time. The news comes ahead of the new Infintry Update, set to launch on November 18. You can find more details on this below and the trailer above while we wait for a release date.

Foxhole – Airborne Update

Step into the cockpit of an array of aircraft, from nimble fighters to powerful bombers. Paradrop with your squad behind hostile lines to cripple supply chains and sabotage enemy equipment as a paratrooper. Ground crews will also play a crucial role, keeping the skies filled with firepower, by rearming and prepping aircraft for their next mission. Logistics forces have also been upgraded with aircraft production and deployment. With these expanded roles, ground, naval, and now airborne players will all converge in the same playable world to create a seamless online battlefield!

Infantry Combat Overhaul – Experience more tactical and dynamic infantry gameplay with refined suppression, weapon shouldering, and stamina mechanics.

Experience more tactical and dynamic infantry gameplay with refined suppression, weapon shouldering, and stamina mechanics. New Anti-Tank Weaponry – Infantry forces are now equipped to counter armor with the introduction of specialized anti-tank rifles for suppressing enemy advances.

Infantry forces are now equipped to counter armor with the introduction of specialized anti-tank rifles for suppressing enemy advances. Close Quarters Combat – Fight at close quarters with a new melee combat system featuring charge attacks, blocking, and new weapons like the Mace and Sword. New Shotguns can be used to stagger and bleed enemy soldiers.

Fight at close quarters with a new melee combat system featuring charge attacks, blocking, and new weapons like the Mace and Sword. New Shotguns can be used to stagger and bleed enemy soldiers. Infantry Battlegrounds – A more engaging infantry battleground with the addition of large-scale minefields and ruined fortifications, offering cover and a more dynamic combat environment.

A more engaging infantry battleground with the addition of large-scale minefields and ruined fortifications, offering cover and a more dynamic combat environment. Medic Update – Medics now take on a critical expanded role, transporting the wounded from the front lines for full recovery at Hospitals. Field Hospitals can now be built directly inside bunker networks, enabling medical operations at the trench lines.

Medics now take on a critical expanded role, transporting the wounded from the front lines for full recovery at Hospitals. Field Hospitals can now be built directly inside bunker networks, enabling medical operations at the trench lines. Equipment Loadouts – Players can now build custom loadouts used to assemble predetermined gear with ease.

Players can now build custom loadouts used to assemble predetermined gear with ease. New Vehicles – Bolster your forces with new tanks and the all-new Medical Train, which acts as a mobile field hospital on the battlefield.

