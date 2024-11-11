Posted in: Free Fire, Games, Garena, Mobile Games | Tagged: Blue Lock

Free Fire Launches All-New Blue Lock Collaboration

Free Fire has a brand new collaboration available for the next several weeks, as the anime Blue Lock brings with it several fun additions

Garena has launched a brand-new collaboration in Free Fire this week, as the anime Blue Lock has arrived in the game for a limited-time event. The new event brings with it a few additions from the series you'll instantly see, including team uniforms from Isagi's Team Z and Nagi's Team V, both of which come in bundles you can snag. We have more info on the collab below, as it will run for the next five weeks.

Free Fire x Blue Lock

From November 20 to December 8, players can check out an assortment of in-game goodies, such as iconic jerseys of fan-favorite characters, Isagi Yoichi and Nagi Seishiro. Players can also experience the intensity and energy of Blue Lock by activating Isagi's Spatial Awareness, and Nagi's Trapping emotes on the battlefield. At the same time, players who log in and complete missions during the event period will be rewarded with rare Blue Lock-themed items, including weapon and vehicle skins, avatars, and a special banner! Fans and players can soon don costumes from the anime, including Isagi's Team Z and Nagi's Team V bundles or a basic football uniform.

In the world of Blue Lock, aspiring strikers from across Japan enroll at a massive, secretive training facility, where they undergo an extreme training regimen for a shot at success. Elimination of the weakest is inevitable in each round, driving participants of Blue Lock to push their limits and constantly evolve their skills. The sports anime has since captivated audiences around the world with its action-packed storyline and unique fusion of team dynamics and intense individual rivalries. Free Fire's partnership with Blue Lock seeks to ignite the competitive spirit in players and fans of both franchises — be it fighting for survival in Free Fire or striving to be the best striker in Blue Lock — encouraging a pursuit of excellence while also celebrating the small victories along the way.

