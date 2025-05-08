Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frostpunk 2
Frostpunk 2 Releases First Free Major Content Update
Frostpunk 2 has just released a new major content update this week, completely free for everyone with several new additions
Indie game publisher 11 Bit Studios has dropped a brand new update for Frostpunk 2, as a number of new additions have been released for the game. There's no formal name for this; they're just calling it a "major content update" that they gave away totally free and is available right now. This includes a new map, several new narrative options, a ton of modding tools, an overhaul of the heating system, a new Serenity Mode, and several improvements made to the game. You can see more in the trailer above.
Frostpunk 2 – May 2025 Update
This substantial update introduces transformative new systems, a sprawling new map, and several long-requested community features to the city builder, enhancing the grand strategy survival experience. This update marks a significant step forward in the evolution of Frostpunk 2, reinforcing 11 bit studios' long-term commitment to significant post-launch support and player-driven creativity.
- The Pit – A massive new map for Utopia Builder mode, set around the remnants of a failed Generator project. The rugged terrain and unique crater setting present fresh city-building challenges and visual variety.
- Tales from the Frostland – Optional narrative challenges featuring unique quests, storylines, and rewards. These scenarios enhance replayability and are fully moddable, paving the way for community-crafted stories.
- Serenity Mode – A gentler survival experience with mild weather, plentiful resources, and no faction conflict. Perfect for newcomers or players seeking a more reflective pace in the development of their cities and societies.
- Overhauled Heat System – Temperature management now takes place at the district level, echoing the intensity and stakes of the first Frostpunk. New research, laws, and visible consequences reflect the citizenry's response to how warmly—or coldly—they are treated.
- Frostkit 1.0 – The game's modding tools exit beta, introducing in-editor testing, faster iteration, and new systems that empower creators to shape the frostland in their own vision.