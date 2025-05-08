Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 Releases First Free Major Content Update

Frostpunk 2 has just released a new major content update this week, completely free for everyone with several new additions

Indie game publisher 11 Bit Studios has dropped a brand new update for Frostpunk 2, as a number of new additions have been released for the game. There's no formal name for this; they're just calling it a "major content update" that they gave away totally free and is available right now. This includes a new map, several new narrative options, a ton of modding tools, an overhaul of the heating system, a new Serenity Mode, and several improvements made to the game. You can see more in the trailer above.

Frostpunk 2 – May 2025 Update

This substantial update introduces transformative new systems, a sprawling new map, and several long-requested community features to the city builder, enhancing the grand strategy survival experience. This update marks a significant step forward in the evolution of Frostpunk 2, reinforcing 11 bit studios' long-term commitment to significant post-launch support and player-driven creativity.

The Pit – A massive new map for Utopia Builder mode, set around the remnants of a failed Generator project. The rugged terrain and unique crater setting present fresh city-building challenges and visual variety.

– A massive new map for Utopia Builder mode, set around the remnants of a failed Generator project. The rugged terrain and unique crater setting present fresh city-building challenges and visual variety. Tales from the Frostland – Optional narrative challenges featuring unique quests, storylines, and rewards. These scenarios enhance replayability and are fully moddable, paving the way for community-crafted stories.

– Optional narrative challenges featuring unique quests, storylines, and rewards. These scenarios enhance replayability and are fully moddable, paving the way for community-crafted stories. Serenity Mode – A gentler survival experience with mild weather, plentiful resources, and no faction conflict. Perfect for newcomers or players seeking a more reflective pace in the development of their cities and societies.

– A gentler survival experience with mild weather, plentiful resources, and no faction conflict. Perfect for newcomers or players seeking a more reflective pace in the development of their cities and societies. Overhauled Heat System – Temperature management now takes place at the district level , echoing the intensity and stakes of the first Frostpunk . New research, laws, and visible consequences reflect the citizenry's response to how warmly—or coldly—they are treated.

– Temperature management now takes place at the , echoing the intensity and stakes of the first . New research, laws, and visible consequences reflect the citizenry's response to how warmly—or coldly—they are treated. Frostkit 1.0 – The game's modding tools exit beta, introducing in-editor testing, faster iteration, and new systems that empower creators to shape the frostland in their own vision.

