Frostpunk 2 Releases Third Dev Diary Focusing On The City

Check out the latest developer diary for Frostpunk 2, as the team delves deeper into the inner workings of your city and its politics.

11 Bit Studios released a new developer diary for Frostpunk 2 this week, this time around looking at the mechanics behind your city when it comes to politics. Running your future city in the freezing cold takes more than just mining and setting up districts; it requires representation from people to make their voices heard from all angles. This video goes over the inner workings of the city when it comes to making the public happy and getting laws and legislation passed to advance your society. Enjoy the video above, as we're waiting for the game to be released on September 20, 2024.

Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 takes the city-survival genre to a whole new level. In Frostpunk, our biggest enemy was nature, but now it's human nature. You are tasked with managing factions and large city districts, each with its own endless needs and demands. The struggle for survival is no longer what binds your society. As factional power rises, it falls to you, the city's Steward, to mediate between competing interests and steer your city toward stability.

Expand Your City On A New Scale: Your city has grown significantly since Frostpunk. Now, you construct entire districts, such as housing and industrial zones, in the span of months, not days.

Your city has grown significantly since Frostpunk. Now, you construct entire districts, such as housing and industrial zones, in the span of months, not days. More People, More Problems: Instead of hundreds, this time, your citizens count in the thousands, making the task of governing them and satisfying their needs all the more challenging.

Instead of hundreds, this time, your citizens count in the thousands, making the task of governing them and satisfying their needs all the more challenging. Meet the New Londoners: Citizens can form communities and factions. You can't please everyone—siding with one group can create tension among others, requiring careful management of alliances.

Citizens can form communities and factions. You can't please everyone—siding with one group can create tension among others, requiring careful management of alliances. Negotiate Or Enforce Laws… For A Price: You no longer wield absolute power. The city's Council Hall will become an arena for legislative debates between you and faction representatives.

You no longer wield absolute power. The city's Council Hall will become an arena for legislative debates between you and faction representatives. Navigate Towards The Future: The Research Institute is where you forge the city's future. Each new project must be entrusted to a faction, forcing you to maneuver and form strategic alliances.

