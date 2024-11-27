Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 Reveals Tentative 2025 Content Roadmap

11 Bit Studios have laid out their plans for what they want to do with Frostpunk 2 in 2025, but none of the content has release dates

Article Summary Frostpunk 2's 2025 roadmap revealed by 11 Bit Studios, offering new content without specific release dates.

Features include console updates, three DLC packs, and expanded city-building mechanics.

Players manage factions within a complex city, dealing with competing interests and alliances.

New gameplay mechanics include larger populations, Council Hall debates, and strategic research projects.

11 Bit Studios revealed their plans for Frostpunk 2 going into next year, as we have a tentative schedule for what they intend to do with the game in 2025. We say tentative because, while they did indeed release a roadmap, there are no firm dates for any of this, including the console release date. As you can see from their creative graphic below, they have plans for a free console update, then the console release date, and three DLC packs. But considering the game was pushed back at one point, we have to assume there may be complications at some point with some of this content. In any case, it's cool to see what they have planned in the future.

Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 takes the city-survival genre to a whole new level. In Frostpunk, our biggest enemy was nature, but now it's human nature. You are tasked with managing factions and large city districts, each with its own endless needs and demands. The struggle for survival is no longer what binds your society. As factional power rises, it falls to you, the city's Steward, to mediate between competing interests and steer your city toward stability.

Expand Your City On A New Scale: Your city has grown significantly since Frostpunk. Now, you construct entire districts, such as housing and industrial zones, in the span of months, not days.

Your city has grown significantly since Frostpunk. Now, you construct entire districts, such as housing and industrial zones, in the span of months, not days. More People, More Problems: Instead of hundreds, this time, your citizens count in the thousands, making the task of governing them and satisfying their needs all the more challenging.

Instead of hundreds, this time, your citizens count in the thousands, making the task of governing them and satisfying their needs all the more challenging. Meet the New Londoners: Citizens can form communities and factions. You can't please everyone—siding with one group can create tension among others, requiring careful management of alliances.

Citizens can form communities and factions. You can't please everyone—siding with one group can create tension among others, requiring careful management of alliances. Negotiate Or Enforce Laws… For A Price: You no longer wield absolute power. The city's Council Hall will become an arena for legislative debates between you and faction representatives.

You no longer wield absolute power. The city's Council Hall will become an arena for legislative debates between you and faction representatives. Navigate Towards The Future: The Research Institute is where you forge the city's future. Each new project must be entrusted to a faction, forcing you to maneuver and form strategic alliances.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!