Frostpunk 2 Unveils Fractured Utopias DLC For December

Frostpunk 2 has announced its first major DLC as Fractured Utopias wiull bring in a deeper game mode with greater challenges this December

Explore over 100 fresh narrative events as factions pursue their own ideological visions for the city.

Unlock unique laws, buildings, and powers by advancing each faction's ideological skill tree in the DLC.

Faction dreams clash and evolve, challenging every choice as players forge their own fractured utopia.

11 Bit Studios has revealed a brand-new DLC coming to Frostpunk 2, as they revealed new details and a release date for Fractured Utopias. This particular DLC focuses on Utopia Builder mode, as it provides several key elements, including extensive structure, expanding the scope of its purpose, and "emphasizing the weight of the player's choices." You'll encounter several new mechanics that provide each faction with a new ideological goal and avenues by which they can pursue their success. But every choice comes with costs. The DLC hasn't been given a price yet, but we do know it will be released on December 8, 2025.

Frostpunk 2 – Fractured Utopias

Expanding the sandbox-focused Utopia Builder mode, Fractured Utopias deepens its political struggle for the future with over 100 new narrative events and tons of unique unlocks. As the elders say: "In the Frostland, no utopia warms every soul." Dreams and schemes don't rise from nowhere – they're forged in conflict.

The Fractured Utopias DLC brings more structure and expanded scope to the Utopia Builder experience. Each faction now has a defined ideological Utopia – represented by a skill-tree powered by affinities. As players gain trust, they unlock specialized laws, buildings, and abilities that reinforce each faction's identity. Unlock every tier, and a singular vision may be enacted – binding the entire city to one future, and promising to resolve all Tension… permanently.

Each faction in Frostpunk 2 envisions a future, but every vision meets resistance. The old-world Overseers uphold order through industry, clashing with the provocative art and drug-fueled rebellion of the Bohemians. The Icebloods demand survival through strength, while the Technocrats advocate for cold, algorithmic efficiency. The adaptive Proteans reshape body and purpose, as the Legionnaires march in disciplined unison. The extravagant Ventures profit off chaos, while the collectivist Manders bear their burdens – together. But whose dream will shape tomorrow – and whose will fracture under the frost?

