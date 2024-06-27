Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2's Release Date Has Been Pushed Back

11 Bit Studios have delayed the release of Frostpunk 2, citing player feedback and testing to make some improvements ahead of release.

Article Summary Frostpunk 2 release date delayed to September 20, 2024, by 11 Bit Studios.

The game's beta received an average rating of 8/10 from player feedback.

Additional time needed for implementing features and perfecting the game.

Expect new game mechanics, UI/UX enhancements, and a new "Zoom Stories" city feature.

11 Bit Studios announced this morning that they have pushed back the release of Frostpunk 2, as we'll see the game out in a few months. The company posted a statement on the game's Steam page this morning, outlining their reasons for the delay, which can be summed up as making adjustments based on testing and player feedback. The game's new release date will be September 20. We have a snippet of the announcement below as we wait to see what these new changes will bring.

Just over two months ago, you had the chance to play Frostpunk 2 Beta, and we greatly appreciate the feedback you shared with us. So much so that it took us some time to take everything in, as there was both a lot of praise for our work (who doesn't like praise, right?), but also many keen observations on areas we could improve or add to the final game. Based on the surveys we received from you after playing, the average rating you gave the Beta was 8 out of 10. We're super grateful for that! At the same time, the Beta was only a small slice of a work-in-progress, still-growing game. While our backlog is plentiful, the Beta was an opportunity for us to listen to what you enjoyed and what didn't quite land yet. This allowed us to prioritize things better and bring to the front the features and modifications we were already working on (we hope!) you'll enjoy the most.

Before we go into detail on the new additions, there's one drawback we need to be upfront about. As we analyzed your feedback and prioritized things we want to add to the game, we realized that to properly do them justice – and to guarantee the best possible experience at launch – we need more time to finish the development of Frostpunk 2. That's why we made the difficult decision to postpone its release to September 20th, 2024.

We know this is not the news you wanted to hear. However, we believe these additional features are something you deserve to see in-game on day one, not in a patch added after the release. We can only hope you understand that our decision comes from a place of wanting to create the best game possible for you. One thing is certain – these few weeks will pass by VERY quickly for us, because we're cooking some really exciting stuff. The list is too long to go through all at once, but the highlights include new additions to the game mechanics, extensive UI & UX enhancement, and, by popular demand, a new city feature we like to call Zoom Stories.

